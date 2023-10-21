Fabio Di Giannantonio (3rd): "Didn't want to ruin anything".

The Gresini team celebrated another MotoGP podium finish at the Australian GP with Fabio Di Giannantonio. The Ducati rider beat Brad Binder and Jorge Martin on the last lap to take third place.

For Fabio Di Giannantonio, the past week must have felt like a dream. After finishing fourth in the Mandalika race, which the Italian celebrated with his Gresini team as the best privateer, he achieved his first podium finish in the MotoGP World Championship at the Australian GP on Saturday. "Diggia" roared his Ducati to third position after 27 laps, and even victory was within reach as the gap to winner Johann Zarco (Ducati) was just 0.477 seconds.

"When I was allowed to climb onto the podium, I was incredibly happy. I had to cry, even though I didn't. I felt really deep joy inside me," explained Fabio Di Giannantonio after the race at Phillip Island. "As I have always said, we work so hard for these moments and now I have finally done it. I'm very proud of my development because we've done a great job this year."

The Italian then added: "I'm just proud. Proud of my team, my people at home and finally myself. I showed a strong race, that was just incredible. We can be happy and learn from it."

How did the race feel for the Ducati rider? "It was a rollercoaster of emotions. The start was very good and I thought it was going to be a good day. When I was able to catch Brad, I told myself I was riding really strong," the 25-year-old summed up. "But when the tyre started to give a bit, I had to try to deal with the situation in the best possible way. In the end we caught up with Jorge and suddenly there was even the possibility of a win."

"The last lap was just crazy. In turn 4 we were all together. With other riders in that group I would have tried to win, but Jorge and Pecco were in the middle, so I didn't want to ruin everything. I still gave the maximum, that's why I ended up on the podium," was the conclusion of the Ducati rider, whose place will be taken by superstar Marc Márquez next year.

"I'm currently unemployed," Di Giannantonio knows, concluding: "They should put a microphone in the helmet, because after crossing the finish line I screamed a lot. It was a fantastic moment. But I only really realised it when I came into the parc fermé and could celebrate with the team. I will try everything to be there in 2024 as well."

MotoGP Race Result, Phillip Island, 21.10.2023

1st Zarco, Ducati, 27 rds in 40:39.446 min

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.201sec

3rd Di Giannatonio, Ducati, + 0.477

4th Binder, KTM, + 0.816

5th Martin, Ducati, + 1,008

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 8,827

7th Miller, KTM, + 9,283

8th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 9,387

9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 9.696

10th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12.523

11th Viñales, Aprilia, + 13.992

12th Marini, Ducati, + 17.078

13th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 19.443

14th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 20.949

15th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 21.118

16th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 32,538

17th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 37.663

18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 37,668

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 37,758

Crash: Joan Mir

Not started: Alex Rins

MotoGP World Championship standings after 31 of 40 races

1st Bagnaia, 366 points. 2. Martin 339. 3. Bezzecchi 293. 4. Binder 2241. 5. Zarco 187. 6. Aleix Espargaró 185. 7. Viñales 165. 7. Zarco 170. 8. Marini 148. 9. Miller 144. 10. Quartararo 134. 11. Alex Márquez 115. 12. Di Giannantonio 134. 13. Morbidelli 79. 14. Oliveira 76. 15. Augusto Fernández 67. 16. Marc Márquez 65. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 50. 19. Bastianini 42. 20. Raúl Fernández 39. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 526 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 296. 3rd Aprilia 274. 4th Yamaha 154. 6th Honda 150.



Team World Championship:

1.Prima Pramac Racing, 526 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 441. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 418. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 368. 5. Aprilia Racing 355. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 213. 7. Gresini Racing 201. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 119. 9. LCR Honda 110. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 10. Repsol Honda 85.