Pecco Bagnaia (2nd): "Wanted to give others the chance".

With a spirited manoeuvre on the last lap of the Australian GP, Francesco Bagnaia extended his World Championship lead over Jorge Martin. The Ducati star then explained his tactical masterstroke.

After having to take a diversion via Q1, Francesco Bagnaia came back strongly on Saturday morning at Phillip Island with P3 on the grid. "On Friday we didn't make it directly into Q2 because we concentrated on working with the medium rear tyre. For the race, the tyre choice was then quickly clear for me, as the wear here is enormously high," explained Pecco, who missed the direct jump into the top-10 for the second time in a row after Mandalika.

As the main race had been brought forward to Saturday due to the weather forecast, the World Championship leader faced 27 race laps in the afternoon. While his World Championship rival Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Ducati) pulled away from the field from the start, Bagnaia initially found himself only in fourth place behind Brad Binder and Fabio Di Giannantonio. He admitted: "When the other guys went much faster than me at the start of the race, I had my first doubts."

But the 26-year-old Italian remained calm and managed the gap to the podium places. In the closing stages of the race, he and eventual winner Johann Zarco (Prima Pramac Ducati) closed the gap again, whereupon a group of four emerged in the battle for second place. At the same time, the decreasing grip of Martin's soft rear tyre caused the Spaniard to lose more and more ground.

"I was expecting Jorge's soft tyre to go in quicker," Bagnaia noted in surprise, but then said, "Three laps from the end he broke in, so we were able to catch him on the last lap." Zarco was the first to overtake the defenceless Martin. Bagnaia took advantage of that manoeuvre and squeezed past his title rival in the same corner.

"I already knew on the penultimate lap that we were going to overtake him because he had huge traction problems. I wanted to overtake him as soon as possible because we were a group of four and I still wanted to give the others a chance to get past Jorge," the 27-time GP winner explained his tactics.

While Bagnaia maintained second place to the finish line, Martin dropped back to fifth. After still being seven World Championship points behind after the sprint in Mandalika, Bagnaia leads the overall standings again a week later with a 27-point advantage. He has now been on the podium eleven times this season, once more than in 2022. "A lot can happen in the space of a week," he grinned as he looked at the World Championship table. "Still, we need to stay calm and focused to continue to be consistently at the front."

MotoGP Race Result, Phillip Island, 21.10.2023

1st Zarco, Ducati, 27 rds in 40:39.446 mins.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.201sec

3rd Di Giannatonio, Ducati, + 0.477

4th Binder, KTM, + 0.816

5th Martin, Ducati, + 1,008

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 8,827

7th Miller, KTM, + 9,283

8th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 9,387

9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 9.696

10th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12.523

11th Viñales, Aprilia, + 13.992

12th Marini, Ducati, + 17.078

13th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 19.443

14th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 20.949

15th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 21.118

16th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 32,538

17th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 37.663

18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 37,668

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 37,758

Crash: Joan Mir

Did not start: Alex Rins

MotoGP World Championship standings after 31 of 40 races

1st Bagnaia, 366 points. 2. Martin 339. 3. Bezzecchi 293. 4. Binder 2241. 5. Zarco 187. 6. Aleix Espargaró 185. 7. Viñales 165. 7. Zarco 170. 8. Marini 148. 9. Miller 144. 10. Quartararo 134. 11. Alex Márquez 115. 12. Di Giannantonio 134. 13. Morbidelli 79. 14. Oliveira 76. 15. Augusto Fernández 67. 16. Marc Márquez 65. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 50. 19. Bastianini 42. 20. Raúl Fernández 39. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 526 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 296. 3rd Aprilia 274. 4th Yamaha 154. 6th Honda 150.



Team World Championship:

1.Prima Pramac Racing, 526 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 441. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 418. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 368. 5. Aprilia Racing 355. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 213. 7. Gresini Racing 201. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 119. 9. LCR Honda 110. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 10. Repsol Honda 85.