Phillip Island GP: Once again a new schedule

Due to the dramatic deterioration in the weather that began immediately after the MotoGP race, the schedule for Sunday at Phillip Island was once again massively changed. The programme will start even earlier.

Wind gusts of up to 80 km/h are forecast for Sunday on Phillip Island, so the schedule of the "MotoGP™ Guru by Gryfyn Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix" has now been adjusted: The MotoGP Grand Prix race over the full 27-lap distance has been rescheduled for 3.10 pm local time on Saturday (6.10 am in Central Europe).

The Tissot Sprint was to be made up for this on Sunday at 2 pm (5 am in Central Europe). Now it has even been brought forward to 1 pm, which is already at 4 am CEST. The programme for the smaller classes: The Moto3 class will start at 1 am in the night, the Moto2 race will follow at 2:15 am. In addition, a new 10-minute warm-up has been scheduled for the two small classes as an exception, so that all participants can get used to the changed weather conditions. By the way: The first drops of rain fell today already about 15 minutes after the end of the MotoGP race.

The weather forecast for the town of Cowes, which is about 8 km from the race track: Tomorrow, a high of 14 degrees and rain is expected, with a 60 km/h westerly wind gusting up to 90 km/h.

Under these conditions, it can be dangerous. We remember 2019, when Oliveira was almost blown off the track on the home straight in similar conditions with the Tech3-KTM.

In 2019, that's why Saturday's qualifying had to be cancelled due to weather (and wind gusts around 50 km/h), so the Australian GP has a good reference in that regard. "The forecast for this Sunday is very similar to the one we had four years ago," Dorna Chief Sporting Officer Carlos Ezpeleta explained late on Friday afternoon. "As we always stress: The safety of the riders and everyone taking part in the event is the most important factor. After a meeting with the teams, it was unanimously decided to swap sprint and main races to secure the most important race of the weekend. We have come a long way to Australia and it is important that the fans can see the main race as well."

"Of course we will react again according to the exact forecasts for Sunday," added Ezpeleta.

Therefore, after a meeting today, the schedule for the "GURU BY GRYFYN AUSTRALIAN MOTORCYCLE GRAND PRIX" was adjusted. In addition to the changes mentioned above, the "Oceania Junior Cup Race 3" on Sunday has been cancelled, as well as the "Rider Fan Parade".

In addition, the Moto2 races were shortened by two laps each.

Weather capers like heavy squalls and continuous rain have accompanied the Australian Grand Prix for many years, because autumn corresponds to the European spring, April weather prevails for weeks. And it doesn't matter whether the WRC race is scheduled for the end of September or the middle or end of October, weather surprises are always to be expected. One day it can be 27 degrees and sunny, the next day it can be continuous rain for over 20 hours.

We have also experienced temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees and freezing winds at Phillip Island in early October. That's why since then the Grand Prix usually takes place in the second half of October.

Many riders have wanted a date in April for years. But this is not possible for three reasons: First, the Formula 1 GP in Melbourne takes place in March, the organiser is identical to the MotoGP promoter. And he sees himself unable in terms of resources to handle two such events within about four weeks. Secondly, there was once such heavy rain in mid-April at the World Superbike Championship round at Phillip Island that the second World Championship round of the day had to be cancelled due to high water and deep puddles. And thirdly, an Australian GP then does not fit into the Dorna concept, which traditionally provides for the World Championship start in Qatar and the American tour with Argentina and Texas in April.

The new schedule for the Australian GP (in CEST).

Sunday 22 October:

23.20 to 23.30 (10 min): Moto3 warm-up

23.40 to 23.50 (10 min): Warm-up Moto2

24.00 to 00.10 (10 min): MotoGP, warm-up



Start times

01.00: Moto3 race (21 laps)

02.15: Moto2 race (23 laps)

04.00: MotoGP sprint (13 laps)