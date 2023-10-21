Aleix Espargaró (Aprilia/8th): "It was embarrassing today".

For the Aprilia factory team and Aleix Espargaró it was only enough for eighth place at the GP on Phillip Island on Saturday. The lack of grip on the rear wheel made life difficult for the Spaniard over 27 laps.

After the sprint and GP victory in Barcelona at the beginning of September, Aleix Espargaró is struggling for form on the Aprilia. The Spaniard has not managed more than fifth place in five races and four sprints since then. At the Australian GP on Phillip Island on Saturday, the fourth-placed rider in last season's World Championship also only managed eighth place.

After qualifying (4th on the grid), the Aprilia factory rider still had high hopes for a podium finish. The start of the 27-lap GP on the 4.448 km long circuit was also promising. For a long time, the 34-year-old stayed in the top-5, but as the race progressed, he went further and further back.

Eventually, his tyre failed to build enough grip and Espargaró finished only eighth, nine seconds behind Johann Zarco (Ducati), who celebrated his first MotoGP success. "It was embarrassing today because we were not competitive. We had a lot of wheelspin and I didn't think I would finish nine seconds behind the podium. The problems this weekend were very big," the veteran summed up on Saturday.

"At the beginning I was able to go quite fast, but I couldn't bring it to the finish. I decided to go easy on the tyres, but it was still dramatic in the last two or three laps," said the World Championship sixth-placed rider. "In Kurevn 2, 6, 11 and 12 I lose a lot of time. It's crazy and I don't understand why we lack so much grip there."

Espargaró stressed afterwards, "As so often this year, it doesn't come down to pure speed, but more to tyre allocation and strategy. For me it still didn't go any faster, because I couldn't have been even half a second faster in this race with an Aprilia."

How does Aleix see his chances for Sunday's sprint? "The only positive thing about the sprint will be that I will be riding on the soft tyre front and rear. I have good pace on the tyres. On Friday I was able to do three laps of low 1:28s with it, and even 1:27s on Saturday morning. So I can risk more," explained the Spaniard. "But besides the wind, it could rain on Sunday. You can't even ride a bike in those conditions. I am very curious about the conditions."

MotoGP Race Result, Phillip Island, 21.10.2023

1st Zarco, Ducati, 27 rds in 40:39.446 mins.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.201sec

3rd Di Giannatonio, Ducati, + 0.477

4th Binder, KTM, + 0.816

5th Martin, Ducati, + 1,008

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 8,827

7th Miller, KTM, + 9,283

8th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 9,387

9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 9.696

10th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12.523

11th Viñales, Aprilia, + 13.992

12th Marini, Ducati, + 17.078

13th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 19.443

14th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 20.949

15th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 21.118

16th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 32,538

17th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 37.663

18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 37,668

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 37,758

Crash: Joan Mir

Did not start: Alex Rins

MotoGP World Championship standings after 31 of 40 races

1st Bagnaia, 366 points. 2. Martin 339. 3. Bezzecchi 293. 4. Binder 224. 5. Zarco 187. 6. Aleix Espargaró 185. 7. Viñales 165. 7. Zarco 170. 8. Marini 148. 9. Miller 144. 10. Quartararo 134. 11. Alex Márquez 115. 12. Di Giannantonio 86. 13. Morbidelli 79. 14. Oliveira 76. 15. Augusto Fernández 67. 16. Marc Márquez 65. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 50. 19. Bastianini 42. 20. Raúl Fernández 39. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 526 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 296. 3rd Aprilia 274. 4th Yamaha 154. 6th Honda 150.



Team World Championship:

1.Prima Pramac Racing, 526 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 441. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 418. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 368. 5. Aprilia Racing 355. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 213. 7. Gresini Racing 201. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 119. 9. LCR Honda 110. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 10. Repsol Honda 85.