Enea Bastianini (10th): "Another question please".

On his eighth GP start as a Ducati factory rider, Enea Bastianini spoke of a "disaster" at Phillip Island and could not explain why he only finished 10th in the race.

The Australian GP had started promisingly for the injury-plagued Enea Bastianini on Friday. As eighth in the "Practice" he made it straight into Q2. But on Saturday morning, the 25-year-old was unable to build on this performance and ended up only 12th on the grid in qualifying.

"My feeling has completely changed compared to Friday. On Saturday the track had more grip, which strangely didn't help me. Because my traction deteriorated despite the better grip level," the Italian was perplexed. And also in the 27-lap race in the afternoon, the Ducati rider could not achieve any meaningful improvement. While his team-mate Pecco Bagnaia extended his World Championship lead in second place, Bastianini crossed the finish line only tenth, 12.523s behind race winner Johann Zarco (Prima Pramac Ducati).

How did the four-time MotoGP winner's race go? "Ask me another question, please," was the answer from "La Bestia", who relentlessly added: "The day was a disaster for me." For now, however, Bastianini did not find a reason for his poor performance in only his eighth GP start of the season: "We don't have a solution yet, but we will compare my data with those of the other riders to see what we can change to be better on Sunday."

Bastianini further analysed, "Especially at the start, my data differed a lot from the other riders. I couldn't ride the lines as I wanted, now we need to understand what was the reason."

MotoGP Race Result, Phillip Island, 21.10.2023

1st Zarco, Ducati, 27 rds in 40:39.446 mins.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.201 sec

3rd Di Giannatonio, Ducati, + 0.477

4th Binder, KTM, + 0.816

5th Martin, Ducati, + 1,008

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 8,827

7th Miller, KTM, + 9,283

8th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 9,387

9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 9.696

10th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12.523

11th Viñales, Aprilia, + 13.992

12th Marini, Ducati, + 17.078

13th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 19.443

14th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 20.949

15th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 21.118

16th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 32,538

17th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 37.663

18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 37,668

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 37,758

Crash: Augusto Fernández, KTM

Crash: Joan Mir, Honda

Did not start: Alex Rins, Honda

MotoGP World Championship standings after 31 of 40 races

1st Bagnaia, 366 points. 2. Martin 339. 3. Bezzecchi 293. 4. Binder 224. 5. Zarco 187. 6. Aleix Espargaró 185. 7. Viñales 165. 7. Zarco 170. 8. Marini 148. 9. Miller 144. 10. Quartararo 134. 11. Alex Márquez 115. 12. Di Giannantonio 86. 13. Morbidelli 79. 14. Oliveira 76. 15. Augusto Fernández 67. 16. Marc Márquez 65. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 50. 19. Bastianini 42. 20. Raúl Fernández 39. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 526 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 296. 3rd Aprilia 274. 4th Yamaha 154. 6th Honda 150.



Team World Championship:

1.Prima Pramac Racing, 526 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 441. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 418. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 368. 5. Aprilia Racing 355. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 213. 7. Gresini Racing 201. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 119. 9. LCR Honda 110. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 10. Repsol Honda 85.