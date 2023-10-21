Jack Miller (KTM/7th): "Now we're hanging around".

Red Bull KTM ace Jack Miller failed to finish higher than P7 at his home GP on Phillip Island, talks about the strange feeling after the main race was brought forward and now hopes that the fans will get to see another sprint

Jack Miller started from 8th on the grid at Phillip Island - the Aussie then arrived at the turbulent home race in P7 just behind Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46-Ducati). Jack was almost ten seconds off debut winner Johann Zarco (Pramac Ducati) at the finish.

"It's a Saturday but the race is done and now we're hanging around. It's kind of weird now. I wanted a bit more in the race but that's what we had on today," confessed the young Miller.

"But in the last sector I lacked a bit of stability on the front. I couldn't get the bike to roll around the corners there like I would have liked. The tyre was relatively well together until the finish, I could fight against the guys."

"But after about ten laps I had a few hairy moments on the front wheel. Especially in turns 10 and 11. Maybe it was the cold air on the tyre or the slipstream I don't know. It was getting cooler and cooler. But I was able to improve again when Alex Márquez came at the end. All in all, it was a positive Phillip Island Grand Prix. Let's see what will go in the sprint."

Miller then revealed, "We changed the bike a bit in the morning in terms of the pivot position - just to get a bit more grip. It was a pretty normal thing on days like this though."

According to the weather forecast, it might not be enough for the sprint to take place on Sunday. There are supposed to be gusts of wind up to 90 km/h and rain. Miller: "It's sad for Aussie fans and I'm sorry. We've had the absolute most beautiful backdrop for a motorbike race over the last three days. So let's keep our fingers crossed. Let's hope that exactly the opposite of what is forecast happens. Here, the most beautiful weather at this time of year can turn to 'shit' in no time at all. "

On the conditions, Miller says that driving here is less dangerous than it used to be, thanks to the winglets on this track, "Coming out of turn 2 towards the Stoner corner used to be more risky, there were more wheelies. The crosswinds also used to be more threatening. The new aerodynamics have positive and negative sides. But at the end of the home straight at more than 350 km/h - when a bunch of bikes whizzes past from your slipstream, that certainly takes some getting used to. It can lead to hairy situations."

Miller continues: "