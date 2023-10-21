Alex Márquez (Ducati/9th): "Old man on the sofa".

Four weeks after his rib fractures, Alex Márquez finished another Grand Prix in Phillip Island. Afterwards, the Gresini Ducati rider explained why he is hoping for severe weather on Sunday.

Alex Márquez suffered three broken ribs in a crash during qualifying at the Indian GP, which put him out of action for the following two Grand Prix.

Four weeks later, the Gresini Ducati Team rider was back in the saddle of his Desmosedici GP22 in Australia, where he qualified a respectable 13th on the grid. However, ahead of the main race, which had been brought forward to Saturday due to the poor weather forecast, he admitted: "From a physical point of view, I wasn't sure if I would make it through the race."

But Márquez defied the pain and fought against Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati), Jack Miller (KTM) and Aleix Espargaró (Aprilia) for sixth place. After 27 laps, the 27-year-old saw the chequered flag at the end of this group and still collected seven World Championship points in ninth place. The Spaniard's relief was clear to see afterwards: "I just tried to follow the other riders and get to the front without taking any risks. Even though I lost a lot of time due to an overtaking manoeuvre by Jack Miller, the race was better than expected."

The 2019 Moto2 World Champion stressed, "For me it was important to ride a complete race again. Because after four weeks without racing, I felt like an old man on the sofa." Nevertheless, looking at the 4.45 km track (five right turns and seven left turns), he had to admit: "The track is physically very demanding. I was quite stiff on the bike and couldn't move as I wanted. In left-hand bends, moreover, I have pain, of which there are unfortunately many here."

The MotoGP sprint is scheduled for Sunday afternoon, but there is so far a question mark over whether it will take place due to the forecast squalls. Given his health condition, Márquez therefore joked: "I could fly home now, hopefully the wind will be very strong on Sunday."

MotoGP Race Result, Phillip Island, 21.10.2023

1st Zarco, Ducati, 27 rds in 40:39.446 min

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.201 sec

3rd Di Giannatonio, Ducati, + 0.477

4th Binder, KTM, + 0.816

5th Martin, Ducati, + 1,008

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 8,827

7th Miller, KTM, + 9,283

8th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 9,387

9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 9.696

10th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12.523

11th Viñales, Aprilia, + 13.992

12th Marini, Ducati, + 17.078

13th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 19.443

14th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 20.949

15th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 21.118

16th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 32,538

17th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 37.663

18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 37,668

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 37,758

Crash: Augusto Fernández, KTM

Crash: Joan Mir, Honda

Did not start: Alex Rins, Honda

MotoGP World Championship standings after 31 of 40 races

1st Bagnaia, 366 points. 2. Martin 339. 3. Bezzecchi 293. 4. Binder 224. 5. Zarco 187. 6. Aleix Espargaró 185. 7. Viñales 165. 7. Zarco 170. 8. Marini 148. 9. Miller 144. 10. Quartararo 134. 11. Alex Márquez 115. 12. Di Giannantonio 86. 13. Morbidelli 79. 14. Oliveira 76. 15. Augusto Fernández 67. 16. Marc Márquez 65. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 50. 19. Bastianini 42. 20. Raúl Fernández 39. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 526 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 296. 3rd Aprilia 274. 4th Yamaha 154. 6th Honda 150.



Team World Championship:

1.Prima Pramac Racing, 526 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 441. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 418. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 368. 5. Aprilia Racing 355. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 213. 7. Gresini Racing 201. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 119. 9. LCR Honda 110. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 10. Repsol Honda 85.