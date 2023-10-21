Alex Márquez (Ducati/9th): "Old man on the sofa".
Alex Márquez suffered three broken ribs in a crash during qualifying at the Indian GP, which put him out of action for the following two Grand Prix.
Four weeks later, the Gresini Ducati Team rider was back in the saddle of his Desmosedici GP22 in Australia, where he qualified a respectable 13th on the grid. However, ahead of the main race, which had been brought forward to Saturday due to the poor weather forecast, he admitted: "From a physical point of view, I wasn't sure if I would make it through the race."
But Márquez defied the pain and fought against Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati), Jack Miller (KTM) and Aleix Espargaró (Aprilia) for sixth place. After 27 laps, the 27-year-old saw the chequered flag at the end of this group and still collected seven World Championship points in ninth place. The Spaniard's relief was clear to see afterwards: "I just tried to follow the other riders and get to the front without taking any risks. Even though I lost a lot of time due to an overtaking manoeuvre by Jack Miller, the race was better than expected."
The 2019 Moto2 World Champion stressed, "For me it was important to ride a complete race again. Because after four weeks without racing, I felt like an old man on the sofa." Nevertheless, looking at the 4.45 km track (five right turns and seven left turns), he had to admit: "The track is physically very demanding. I was quite stiff on the bike and couldn't move as I wanted. In left-hand bends, moreover, I have pain, of which there are unfortunately many here."
The MotoGP sprint is scheduled for Sunday afternoon, but there is so far a question mark over whether it will take place due to the forecast squalls. Given his health condition, Márquez therefore joked: "I could fly home now, hopefully the wind will be very strong on Sunday."
MotoGP Race Result, Phillip Island, 21.10.2023
1st Zarco, Ducati, 27 rds in 40:39.446 min
2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.201 sec
3rd Di Giannatonio, Ducati, + 0.477
4th Binder, KTM, + 0.816
5th Martin, Ducati, + 1,008
6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 8,827
7th Miller, KTM, + 9,283
8th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 9,387
9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 9.696
10th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12.523
11th Viñales, Aprilia, + 13.992
12th Marini, Ducati, + 17.078
13th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 19.443
14th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 20.949
15th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 21.118
16th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 32,538
17th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 37.663
18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 37,668
19th Nakagami, Honda, + 37,758
Crash: Augusto Fernández, KTM
Crash: Joan Mir, Honda
Did not start: Alex Rins, Honda
MotoGP World Championship standings after 31 of 40 races
1st Bagnaia, 366 points. 2. Martin 339. 3. Bezzecchi 293. 4. Binder 224. 5. Zarco 187. 6. Aleix Espargaró 185. 7. Viñales 165. 7. Zarco 170. 8. Marini 148. 9. Miller 144. 10. Quartararo 134. 11. Alex Márquez 115. 12. Di Giannantonio 86. 13. Morbidelli 79. 14. Oliveira 76. 15. Augusto Fernández 67. 16. Marc Márquez 65. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 50. 19. Bastianini 42. 20. Raúl Fernández 39. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.
Constructors' World Championship:
1st Ducati, 526 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 296. 3rd Aprilia 274. 4th Yamaha 154. 6th Honda 150.
Team World Championship:
1.Prima Pramac Racing, 526 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 441. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 418. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 368. 5. Aprilia Racing 355. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 213. 7. Gresini Racing 201. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 119. 9. LCR Honda 110. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 10. Repsol Honda 85.