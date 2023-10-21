Brad Binder (KTM/4th): Out-tricked by old fox Zarco

Red Bull KTM star Brad Binder missed out on his next MotoGP podium by just a few metres in the hectic finish at Phillip Island and describes the intense final stages including some thoughts of victory.

Brad Binder was one of the main protagonists in the exciting final phase of the MotoGP race at Phillip Island on the Red Bull KTM. The South African was first in pursuit of leader Jorge Martin until two laps from the end, but Martin overdid his tyres.

At the finish, Binder was just 0.8 seconds off debut winner Johann Zarco (Pramac Ducati); Fabio Di Giannantonio was only 0.3 seconds off the podium. "It was really good today, until the last three laps," laughed Binder. "We had probably the best qualifying in MotoGP - I was very happy to be on the front row of the grid. It was great to start from the front row there."

"I then wanted to preserve the tyres as much as possible. I then realised when 'Diggia' overtook me that maybe I was going a bit too easy, especially in the last sector. I went after him and realised how much faster I could go with just a little more effort, tyre-wise."

"We then quickly got closer to Jorge again. I was excited and didn't quite realise there were four guys still behind me. Then in the hairpin Zarco overtook me, there I had to straighten the bike a bit - and so the others wiped through as well. Unfortunately I couldn't fight back until the end. It was tricky in the finish. Fourth place is good, it's good points and a good result. But I'm sorry for my team, we could have done a bit more today."

Binder has only two second GP finishes this year, and a third podium will have to continue to wait. And Zarco is now breathing down his neck again - as the new World Championship fifth.

Binder had overtaken Fabio Di Giannantonio again in the finish and was chasing Jorge Martin: "I wasn't frantic though, I was in qualifying mode and saw that we were catching Jorge. That's why I was a bit surprised when Johann came through in turn 4. It was hard to make up positions afterwards because the guys in front were doing all sorts of lines - there was hardly any room for me as the fourth man. It was still a good race, it was fun."

Binder's conclusion is important: "I wanted to ride as cleanly as I could, I really took it easy on the tyre. But if you look at where we were here in 2022, we made a massive step. So I only see the positives."

Commenting on Jorge Martin's soft tyre tactics, Binder said, "When we went out, I saw the lines of his rear tyre. That's when I knew he had the soft tyre. So I also knew that it would be almost impossible to race at the start. I thought to myself, go for it! He kept this sick rhythm for about ten laps. Then, ten laps before the end, the gap remained stable for the first time. It was the first time I saw something like that and that someone made it that far with that tyre. I think we would have suffered with it earlier."