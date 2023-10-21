Jorge Martin (5th): "Will not take any more risks".

Jorge Martin rode a spirited and spectacular MotoGP race at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit on Saturday. However, after leading by more than three seconds, the Ducati rider only finished fifth.

After pole position on Saturday morning, the start to the Australian Grand Prix also went like a dream for Pramac-Ducati star Jorge Martin. The 25-year-old immediately took the lead and continuously extended his advantage over the chasers. On lap 15, the Spaniard led by 3.497 seconds ahead of Red Bull KTM factory rider Brad Binder.

However, Martin's lead melted from lap to lap. The Ducati rider was one of two riders (along with Pol Espargaró) to start the race on the soft rear tyre. The advantage at the beginning of the race turned into his disadvantage in the final of the race. The World Championship runner-up led until the fourth corner of the last lap at Phillip Island. He was then caught out by team-mate Johann Zarco, world championship leader Pecco Bagnaia (Ducati), Fabio Di Giannantonio and Binder, leaving him only fifth and now 27 points behind in the world championship standings.

"Now it is very easy to understand what was the best choice. In the end it was very close. But it was 100 per cent my plan to go with the soft tyre. I tried it and in the end it didn't work, but still I am happy with my performance," Martin explained in the post-GP interview. "I rode well and very smoothly, wanted to be very clean with the tyres, but in the end it was not enough. We'll learn from this for the future."

Was Martin still expecting this finish in the race? "Seven laps before the end I realised" that I was in trouble, admitted the 2018 Moto3 World Champion. "I saw that the opponents were 0.4 seconds faster. I was pushing a lot, but that didn't work when accelerating, only on the brakes and in the corner. Unfortunately, I had no more grip on the rear wheel. I got the best out of it in the end - fifth place."

"This weekend we didn't try much with the medium tyre, maybe that was a problem. I had suspected that the soft tyre would be enough for the distance," Martin was convinced. "In the end, unfortunately, it wasn't the best choice. I wanted to go away at the front, it was my strategy, but I'll never know if it would have worked with the medium on. We'll have to wait a year now to find out, but I'll certainly never race here with the soft tyre again."

How does the Ducati rider approach the remaining races? "I will not take any more risks with the tyre choice now for the time being. In the future we will at least choose the same tyres as my opponents. It's up to me, I have to be clever and not make any mistakes. I am the fastest rider, but if you don't make the right choice for the race, it's no use," the fast Spaniard knows.

"I had lost 0.4 seconds to my opponents on the penultimate lap and the gap was half a second. I thought maybe it could still work. But in turn 2 I noticed that the guys were behind me. I wanted to close in turn 4,but Zarco had the will to win today and he was unstoppable," Jorge Martin pointed out. "Congratulations to him, he deserves this victory. I am happy for the team and for him. I then just wanted to finish and not crash."

On Sunday, the weather forecast does not look rosy: Rain and wind gusts up to 90 km/h are on the cards. "I hope we can do a sprint on Sunday, even if it snows," the World Championship runner-up joked at the end.

Result MotoGP Race, Phillip Island, 21.10.2023

1st Zarco, Ducati, 27 Rdn in 40:39.446 min

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.201 sec

3rd Di Giannatonio, Ducati, + 0.477

4th Binder, KTM, + 0.816

5th Martin, Ducati, + 1,008

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 8,827

7th Miller, KTM, + 9,283

8th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 9,387

9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 9.696

10th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12.523

11th Viñales, Aprilia, + 13.992

12th Marini, Ducati, + 17.078

13th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 19.443

14th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 20.949

15th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 21.118

16th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 32,538

17th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 37.663

18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 37,668

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 37,758

Crash: Augusto Fernández, KTM

Crash: Joan Mir, Honda

Did not start: Alex Rins, Honda

MotoGP World Championship standings after 31 of 40 races

1st Bagnaia, 366 points. 2. Martin 339. 3. Bezzecchi 293. 4. Binder 224. 5. Zarco 187. 6. Aleix Espargaró 185. 7. Viñales 165. 7. Zarco 170. 8. Marini 148. 9. Miller 144. 10. Quartararo 134. 11. Alex Márquez 115. 12. Di Giannantonio 86. 13. Morbidelli 79. 14. Oliveira 76. 15. Augusto Fernández 67. 16. Marc Márquez 65. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 50. 19. Bastianini 42. 20. Raúl Fernández 39. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 526 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 296. 3rd Aprilia 274. 4th Yamaha 154. 6th Honda 150.



Team World Championship:

1.Prima Pramac Racing, 526 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 441. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 418. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 368. 5. Aprilia Racing 355. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 213. 7. Gresini Racing 201. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 119. 9. LCR Honda 110. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 10. Repsol Honda 85.