Luca Marini (12th/Ducati): "Crazy and unbelievable".

Luca Marini was only slightly bothered by the change of schedule on Saturday of the Australian GP. The Mooney VR46 Ducati rider, on the other hand, was extremely puzzled by the tyre choice of his brand colleague Jorge Martin.

In qualifying for the Australian GP, Luca Marini (second in the Mandalika sprint) did not make it past 18th on the grid. The Italian explained the reason for this: "With the set-up, I follow my own direction, which is why my settings differ greatly from those of the other Ducati riders. In the last races this worked well, but here I had problems. I lacked the feeling to the front and the speed at the corner entry. I also lost a lot of time at the exit of the corner."

In the race, the 26-year-old showed a spirited race to catch up, which was rewarded with 12th place after all. In the World Championship standings, Marini is currently in 8th place (148 points). "After some changes I felt better, but it was not enough to fight against the guys at the top. My big disadvantage was that I had to start from so far back," he commented on his result, adding with satisfaction: "Even though it was a difficult race, it was the best part of the weekend so far."

Marini took the last-minute schedule change in stride, but said, "It's annoying that the main race already took place on Saturday, because we didn't have enough time to prepare for it. But that is part of our job. We are there to adapt quickly to changes. I'm prepared myself to do another long race on Sunday."

With the exception of Raúl Fernández (16th), Pol Espargaró (18th), Marc Márquez (16th) and Jorge Martin (5th), all riders had opted for the medium rear tyre. Marini could therefore not understand the choice of his brand colleague Martin. "It was a completely crazy and unbelievable decision," he stressed, shocked. "When I read on the screens at the start of the warm-up lap that Martin was on the soft rear tyre, I thought it was a mistake. Because that was a crazy choice. That mistake might have upset his World Cup."

MotoGP Race Result, Phillip Island, 21.10.2023

1st Zarco, Ducati, 27 rds in 40:39.446 mins.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.201sec

3rd Di Giannatonio, Ducati, + 0.477

4th Binder, KTM, + 0.816

5th Martin, Ducati, + 1,008

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 8,827

7th Miller, KTM, + 9,283

8th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 9,387

9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 9.696

10th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12.523

11th Viñales, Aprilia, + 13.992

12th Marini, Ducati, + 17.078

13th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 19.443

14th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 20.949

15th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 21.118

16th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 32,538

17th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 37.663

18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 37,668

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 37,758

Crash: Joan Mir

Did not start: Alex Rins

MotoGP World Championship standings after 31 of 40 races

1st Bagnaia, 366 points. 2. Martin 339. 3. Bezzecchi 293. 4. Binder 224. 5. Zarco 187. 6. Aleix Espargaró 185. 7. Viñales 165. 7. Zarco 170. 8. Marini 148. 9. Miller 144. 10. Quartararo 134. 11. Alex Márquez 115. 12. Di Giannantonio 134. 13. Morbidelli 79. 14. Oliveira 76. 15. Augusto Fernández 67. 16. Marc Márquez 65. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 50. 19. Bastianini 42. 20. Raúl Fernández 39. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 526 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 296. 3rd Aprilia 274. 4th Yamaha 154. 6th Honda 150.



Team World Championship:

1.Prima Pramac Racing, 526 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 441. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 418. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 368. 5. Aprilia Racing 355. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 213. 7. Gresini Racing 201. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 119. 9. LCR Honda 110. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 10. Repsol Honda 85.