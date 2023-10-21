Luca Marini (12th/Ducati): "Crazy and unbelievable".
In qualifying for the Australian GP, Luca Marini (second in the Mandalika sprint) did not make it past 18th on the grid. The Italian explained the reason for this: "With the set-up, I follow my own direction, which is why my settings differ greatly from those of the other Ducati riders. In the last races this worked well, but here I had problems. I lacked the feeling to the front and the speed at the corner entry. I also lost a lot of time at the exit of the corner."
In the race, the 26-year-old showed a spirited race to catch up, which was rewarded with 12th place after all. In the World Championship standings, Marini is currently in 8th place (148 points). "After some changes I felt better, but it was not enough to fight against the guys at the top. My big disadvantage was that I had to start from so far back," he commented on his result, adding with satisfaction: "Even though it was a difficult race, it was the best part of the weekend so far."
Marini took the last-minute schedule change in stride, but said, "It's annoying that the main race already took place on Saturday, because we didn't have enough time to prepare for it. But that is part of our job. We are there to adapt quickly to changes. I'm prepared myself to do another long race on Sunday."
With the exception of Raúl Fernández (16th), Pol Espargaró (18th), Marc Márquez (16th) and Jorge Martin (5th), all riders had opted for the medium rear tyre. Marini could therefore not understand the choice of his brand colleague Martin. "It was a completely crazy and unbelievable decision," he stressed, shocked. "When I read on the screens at the start of the warm-up lap that Martin was on the soft rear tyre, I thought it was a mistake. Because that was a crazy choice. That mistake might have upset his World Cup."
MotoGP Race Result, Phillip Island, 21.10.2023
1st Zarco, Ducati, 27 rds in 40:39.446 mins.
2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.201sec
3rd Di Giannatonio, Ducati, + 0.477
4th Binder, KTM, + 0.816
5th Martin, Ducati, + 1,008
6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 8,827
7th Miller, KTM, + 9,283
8th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 9,387
9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 9.696
10th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12.523
11th Viñales, Aprilia, + 13.992
12th Marini, Ducati, + 17.078
13th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 19.443
14th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 20.949
15th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 21.118
16th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 32,538
17th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 37.663
18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 37,668
19th Nakagami, Honda, + 37,758
Crash: Joan Mir
Did not start: Alex Rins
MotoGP World Championship standings after 31 of 40 races
1st Bagnaia, 366 points. 2. Martin 339. 3. Bezzecchi 293. 4. Binder 224. 5. Zarco 187. 6. Aleix Espargaró 185. 7. Viñales 165. 7. Zarco 170. 8. Marini 148. 9. Miller 144. 10. Quartararo 134. 11. Alex Márquez 115. 12. Di Giannantonio 134. 13. Morbidelli 79. 14. Oliveira 76. 15. Augusto Fernández 67. 16. Marc Márquez 65. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 50. 19. Bastianini 42. 20. Raúl Fernández 39. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.
Constructors' World Championship:
1st Ducati, 526 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 296. 3rd Aprilia 274. 4th Yamaha 154. 6th Honda 150.
Team World Championship:
1.Prima Pramac Racing, 526 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 441. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 418. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 368. 5. Aprilia Racing 355. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 213. 7. Gresini Racing 201. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 119. 9. LCR Honda 110. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 10. Repsol Honda 85.