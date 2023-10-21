Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati/6th): I would have expected more

At least his final sprint was impressive. But sixth place left Marco Bezzecchi with an ambivalent impression. The Ducati rider seems to be slowly saying goodbye to the fight for the World Championship title.

"Of course I will fight for my chance until the end," Marco Bezzecchi (24) defended himself after the race in Phillip Island against the claim that he now has nothing to do with the awarding of the World Championship title. "I am confident for the next race in Thailand. I scored my very first pole there a year ago. The track suits me."

Of course, the Mooney VR46 Ducati rider is also hoping that he will also be a little better physically by the time the race in Buriram comes around next weekend. "In Indonesia I had extreme pain. That was more bearable here now. However, the broken collarbone a fortnight ago set me back physically. I had big problems with my arms and shoulders. Phillip Island is exhausting to ride."

What irks "Bez" a bit, though. "In Indonesia the Ducati was top, unlike me. Here it was the other way round, I couldn't get my bike to run properly.". The problems appeared in the race especially in the starting phase. "I couldn't turn in properly in the fast corners. I was worried about my medium tyres at the beginning. It was completely clear to me that it would not work with the soft in the race. We even considered starting with a hard rear tyre at the beginning."

But as the race progressed, the Desmosedici GP22's handling obviously improved. "That's right. Towards the end of the race I was doing the same lap times as the top group. But by then it was too late. I am a bit disappointed. I would have expected more." At least the nine-time GP winner secured sixth place as a result. "I was still able to overtake Marc, Aleix and Jack and get valuable points. But the other two are a bit better than me at the moment," the current World Championship bronze medallist had to admit in view of the performances of his rivals Pecco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin.

The current 73-point gap to his compatriot and VR46 Academy mate Bagnaia might indeed be difficult to make up in the eventual sprint on Sunday and in the remaining four race weekends.

MotoGP Race Result, Phillip Island, 21.10.2023

1st Zarco, Ducati, 27 Rdn in 40:39.446 min

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.201 sec

3rd Di Giannatonio, Ducati, + 0.477

4th Binder, KTM, + 0.816

5th Martin, Ducati, + 1,008

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 8,827

7th Miller, KTM, + 9,283

8th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 9,387

9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 9.696

10th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12.523

11th Viñales, Aprilia, + 13.992

12th Marini, Ducati, + 17.078

13th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 19.443

14th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 20.949

15th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 21.118

16th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 32,538

17th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 37.663

18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 37,668

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 37,758

Crash: Augusto Fernández, KTM

Crash: Joan Mir, Honda

Did not start: Alex Rins, Honda

MotoGP World Championship standings after 31 of 40 races

1st Bagnaia, 366 points. 2. Martin 339. 3. Bezzecchi 293. 4. Binder 224. 5. Zarco 187. 6. Aleix Espargaró 185. 7. Viñales 165. 7. Zarco 170. 8. Marini 148. 9. Miller 144. 10. Quartararo 134. 11. Alex Márquez 115. 12. Di Giannantonio 86. 13. Morbidelli 79. 14. Oliveira 76. 15. Augusto Fernández 67. 16. Marc Márquez 65. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 50. 19. Bastianini 42. 20. Raúl Fernández 39. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 526 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 296. 3rd Aprilia 274. 4th Yamaha 154. 6th Honda 150.



Team World Championship:

1.Prima Pramac Racing, 526 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 441. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 418. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 368. 5. Aprilia Racing 355. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 213. 7. Gresini Racing 201. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 119. 9. LCR Honda 110. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 10. Repsol Honda 85.