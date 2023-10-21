Joan Mir (Honda): "I was the victim!"

Repsol Honda ace Joan Mir failed to finish the race at Phillip Island. The Spaniard spoke in detail afterwards about his crash on lap 11 and over-motivated opponents.

Phillip Island was another disappointment for the 2020 MotoGP World Champion on the Repsol Honda. The Spaniard was wiped out by Luca Marini on lap 11, when he was only fighting for 15th place in a group.

"I'm very disappointed and it's really hard. I wanted to ride my race, not to hurt anyone. I was in a group with Bastianini and Maverick and I didn't want to shit the tyres, that was my focus. That might have paid off in the finish. From the data we were also on the right track," Mir reported.

"Then Marini tried to overtake me, he touched me and I left the line a bit. Then my front wheel slipped, that was it." Mir, who was always fighting for podiums as a super talent for many years, faces a new situation and analyses: "Riding in the back is always a different story - it's hard!"

"Maybe I can't handle it like that either, when there's a fight for P12 or P13, like it's a podium on the last lap. If you're fighting for a podium, then of course we can, nobody has a problem with that. But when overtaking is so hard and at the limit with 15 laps to go, I don't share that attitude. It makes no sense to me. Today I was the victim of such a manoeuvre! We'll see what happens on Sunday - I don't have high hopes."

On Marc Marquez's choice of soft rear tyre, Mir said, "I don't know. The tyre wear was higher this time than in previous years. Maybe he thought it would work. I went with the medium tyre because of that. But even with the medium, the lap times went down the drain for some riders. Our pace was not far from the 1:29 range with the medium tyre. We'll never know what would have happened in the end."

Does Márquez's teammate even want to sprint on Sunday? "On one hand, it gives us a chance to finish a race. That could be something positive for us. So I would say - yes! But I am so disappointed now and I would rather go to the hotel. Maybe tomorrow I will see it differently then."

And Mir warns, "But at the limit with the wind it wouldn't make sense, we don't want to race just to get it done. We really have problems before turn 1 with the movements that the wind causes in the bike. With the wind it will be really very difficult - so let's wait and see."

MotoGP Race Result, Phillip Island, 21.10.2023

1st Zarco, Ducati, 27 rds in 40:39.446 mins.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.201 sec

3rd Di Giannatonio, Ducati, + 0.477

4th Binder, KTM, + 0.816

5th Martin, Ducati, + 1,008

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 8,827

7th Miller, KTM, + 9,283

8th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 9,387

9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 9.696

10th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12.523

11th Viñales, Aprilia, + 13.992

12th Marini, Ducati, + 17.078

13th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 19.443

14th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 20.949

15th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 21.118

16th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 32,538

17th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 37.663

18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 37,668

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 37,758

Crash: Augusto Fernández, KTM

Crash: Joan Mir, Honda

Did not start: Alex Rins, Honda

MotoGP World Championship standings after 31 of 40 races

1st Bagnaia, 366 points. 2. Martin 339. 3. Bezzecchi 293. 4. Binder 224. 5. Zarco 187. 6. Aleix Espargaró 185. 7. Viñales 165. 7. Zarco 170. 8. Marini 148. 9. Miller 144. 10. Quartararo 134. 11. Alex Márquez 115. 12. Di Giannantonio 86. 13. Morbidelli 79. 14. Oliveira 76. 15. Augusto Fernández 67. 16. Marc Márquez 65. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 50. 19. Bastianini 42. 20. Raúl Fernández 39. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 526 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 296. 3rd Aprilia 274. 4th Yamaha 154. 6th Honda 150.



Team World Championship:

1.Prima Pramac Racing, 526 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 441. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 418. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 368. 5. Aprilia Racing 355. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 213. 7. Gresini Racing 201. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 119. 9. LCR Honda 110. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 10. Repsol Honda 85.