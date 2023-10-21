Maverick Viñales (11th): "Don't hang your head".

He was not disappointed, Maverick Viñales announced after his modest eleventh place at Phillip Island. It had been clear to him since Friday that there was no chance of winning a pot with the Aprilia in Australia.

"We have to understand why we often have these traction problems," said Maverick Viñales (28) after 27 laps with the same problem as his team-mate Aleix Espargaró. "On some tracks we have perfect grip and are the fastest. Then again, we have such enormous wheelspin that we're bumping around with the weakest riders," the current World Championship seventh-placed rider didn't make a killer pit out of his heart.

"I already knew on Friday that it would not work out this weekend. That's why I'm not disappointed. We have to accept that. But we should finally find out what the problem is. It's not an electronics problem, we lack mechanical grip," said the 25-time GP winner, who achieved his successes in four classes (125 cc/Moto3/Moto2 and MotoGP). "We must not hang our heads, but continue to work hard on the causes. We will only benefit from this next season."

"We lose a lot of time especially when accelerating out of tight corners," Viñales analysed further. "The rubber dropped very early in the race, so I had to concentrate mainly on tyre management. On other parts of the track we had less disadvantage. In sector 3 I was the fastest," he also saw positives in the modest performance of the factory team from the Venetian Noale.

"I am a bit more optimistic for the sprint on Sunday. Then we will drive with the soft compound at the rear and front. That way we have a bit more grip," Maverick said.

But it remains to be seen whether the weather gods will not destroy these modest hopes.

Result MotoGP Race, Phillip Island, 21.10.2023

1st Zarco, Ducati, 27 Rdn in 40:39.446 min

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.201 sec

3rd Di Giannatonio, Ducati, + 0.477

4th Binder, KTM, + 0.816

5th Martin, Ducati, + 1,008

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 8,827

7th Miller, KTM, + 9,283

8th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 9,387

9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 9.696

10th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12.523

11th Viñales, Aprilia, + 13.992

12th Marini, Ducati, + 17.078

13th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 19.443

14th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 20.949

15th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 21.118

16th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 32,538

17th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 37.663

18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 37,668

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 37,758

Crash: Augusto Fernández, KTM

Crash: Joan Mir, Honda

Did not start: Alex Rins, Honda

MotoGP World Championship standings after 31 of 40 races

1st Bagnaia, 366 points. 2. Martin 339. 3. Bezzecchi 293. 4. Binder 224. 5. Zarco 187. 6. Aleix Espargaró 185. 7. Viñales 165. 7. Zarco 170. 8. Marini 148. 9. Miller 144. 10. Quartararo 134. 11. Alex Márquez 115. 12. Di Giannantonio 86. 13. Morbidelli 79. 14. Oliveira 76. 15. Augusto Fernández 67. 16. Marc Márquez 65. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 50. 19. Bastianini 42. 20. Raúl Fernández 39. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 526 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 296. 3rd Aprilia 274. 4th Yamaha 154. 6th Honda 150.



Team World Championship:

1.Prima Pramac Racing, 526 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 441. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 418. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 368. 5. Aprilia Racing 355. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 213. 7. Gresini Racing 201. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 119. 9. LCR Honda 110. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 10. Repsol Honda 85.