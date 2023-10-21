Marc Márquez (15th/Honda): "That's my mentality"

At first, the eight-time motorbike world champion even fought for the podium places, but relatively quickly things went to the back for Márquez. Although the Spaniard made many overtaking attempts and counterattacks, in the end he still fell back to 15th place on the 4.4 km long circuit. On the last lap, Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha), who rode an unremarkable MotoGP race, also overtook him. So, as with Jorge Martin (Ducati), the tyre choice was a big mistake.

"Already last year it was a gamble here and then I was able to finish on the podium. Today, however, that was not the case for me," Márquez explained on Saturday after the race. "When Martin pulled away at the front, the race became super fast. With that pace I couldn't save the tyres, especially because I didn't have the speed already in practice."

The future Gresini Ducati rider continued, "When I was doing 1:29 lap times, I had to decide whether to save the tyres or press. I was alone on the bike and decided to give it my all. On lap 10 the tyre started to drop, but it stayed almost the same until lap 20. The last six laps I was two seconds slower because the rubber was completely worn out. But it was my decision to go for the soft rear tyre. It was the wrong decision, but with the medium tyre I would hardly have placed higher."

"Jorge had a very high pace today, that's the only reason he could lead with that tyre," Márquez was convinced. "It was a bad decision, but he will learn from it and at least he still finished fifth. Pol or I, we can play poker with a decision like that, but Jorge's choice, in his situation, surprised me."

"The race and especially the first part of the race was faster than last year. The evolution of the series shows that some manufacturers have improved a lot, others less. The track suits my riding style, but I had similar problems as at Sachsenring. In Motegi, for example, I felt much better. After the Sprint comes Buriram. In Malaysia and Qatar we will have big problems, we have to fight hard there. Then comes the finale in Valencia."

Thesprint is due to take place on Sunday, but the outlook is not great: wind and rain are likely to cause problems. "It's strange to have done the long race now and still have the sprint in front of us on Sunday. Some will choose the soft rear tyre, but because it breaks in very early, you could also think about the medium," the 30-year-old explained. "But we also had some problems with the front because the tyre formed blisters. As a result, I have to use more tyre sidewall and, as a consequence, more rear tyre."

After the final in Valencia, Márquez will switch to the Ducati. After the result (Three Ducati on the podium), is he full of anticipation for the adventure? "I'm convinced of my decision, but it's a big step and of course there are still question marks in my head," described the World Championship 16. "The other Ducati riders are really fast and know the bike for a long time. I was with Honda for eleven years and until I have had a test I don't know how it works. Until then, I'll keep my spirit and give it my all. I have also said to the officials that I will keep pushing. That's my mentality."

MotoGP Race Result, Phillip Island, 21.10.2023

1st Zarco, Ducati, 27 rds in 40:39.446 min

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.201 sec

3rd Di Giannatonio, Ducati, + 0.477

4th Binder, KTM, + 0.816

5th Martin, Ducati, + 1,008

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 8,827

7th Miller, KTM, + 9,283

8th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 9,387

9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 9.696

10th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12.523

11th Viñales, Aprilia, + 13.992

12th Marini, Ducati, + 17.078

13th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 19.443

14th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 20.949

15th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 21.118

16th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 32,538

17th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 37.663

18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 37,668

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 37,758

Crash: Augusto Fernández, KTM

Crash: Joan Mir, Honda

Did not start: Alex Rins, Honda

MotoGP World Championship standings after 31 of 40 races

1st Bagnaia, 366 points. 2. Martin 339. 3. Bezzecchi 293. 4. Binder 224. 5. Zarco 187. 6. Aleix Espargaró 185. 7. Viñales 165. 7. Zarco 170. 8. Marini 148. 9. Miller 144. 10. Quartararo 134. 11. Alex Márquez 115. 12. Di Giannantonio 86. 13. Morbidelli 79. 14. Oliveira 76. 15. Augusto Fernández 67. 16. Marc Márquez 65. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 50. 19. Bastianini 42. 20. Raúl Fernández 39. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 526 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 296. 3rd Aprilia 274. 4th Yamaha 154. 6th Honda 150.



Team World Championship:

1.Prima Pramac Racing, 526 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 441. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 418. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 368. 5. Aprilia Racing 355. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 213. 7. Gresini Racing 201. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 119. 9. LCR Honda 110. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 10. Repsol Honda 85.