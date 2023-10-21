Alex Rins: Return flight to Madrid and a new plan

For Alex Rins, the MotoGP weekend at Phillip Island ended prematurely. Although the Honda rider finished 12th on Friday, he did not take part in the GP on Saturday. He will fly back to Spain on Sunday.

Alex Rins suffered a serious injury at the MotoGP weekend in Mugello. During an overtaking attempt in the sprint race, the Spaniard from the LCR team crashed and suffered a double fracture to his right tibia and fibula. He then missed the races at the Sachsenring, Assen, Silverstone, Spielberg, Barcelona, Misano and India. The first comeback attempt in Motegi ended already after the Friday practice due to great pain.

In Madalika, the winner of the 2023 Texas GP fought his way through and celebrated 9th place like a podium in the end. But after Friday's practice at Phillip Island, Rins had to retire again. Last year's winner could no longer stand the pain on his RC213V and will therefore fly back to his homeland. "I came to the track and spoke to the doctors. They told me to get a CT scan as soon as possible. We then went to Melbourne to get the images," the 27-year-old told of his day.

"I was in pain and I drove with it as well. The doctors told me that I'd better not drive with this pain before we checked it again," the Spaniard said after his examination on Saturday. "The result is that everything is in its right place. After the crash and the hard race in Mandalika, I'm happy that there are no abnormalities in the plates and screws of the fracture. Still, there is a risk of inflammation or worse with the muscles."

Rins stressed, "The pain is always there, it's not getting worse and when I run normally it's nothing dramatic, but on the bike it's very hard. I haven't ridden MotoGP for many months, these two weekends should be a training for me."

"I will fly to Madrid on Sunday to check it again and talk to the doctors. After that we will decide what we can do and what the plan is," said the World Championship seventeenth-placed rider. "If we can go to Buriram, we will. If not, I will stay at home and recover. Originally the plan was not to return until Thailand. I even trained in the simulator at this track. So Motegi, Mandalika and Phillip Island was an add-on."