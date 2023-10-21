Pit Beirer (KTM): "We will attack Ducati".

"That was a disappointing race outcome for us," sighed KTM Motorsport's Pit Beirer as Brad Binder dropped from second to fourth in the finish in Australia.

With 1st, 2nd and 5th place, KTM MotoGP factory riders Binder, Miller and Pol Espargaró gave their Motorsport Director Pit Beirer a nice present on Friday, one day after the former 250cc Motocross Vice World Champion's 51st birthday.

But the KTM racing boss didn't want to attach too much importance to Friday's result and was eager to see if the third GP podium finish of 2023 could finally be fought for in Saturday's early full-distance race over 27 laps.

Binder, Miller and Pol Espargaró then secured grid positions 2, 8 and 11 in Q2, and in Saturday's race Binder held on to second behind Jorge Martin after 25 of 27 laps, but crossed the finish line only fourth - behind Zarco, Bagnaia and DI Giannantonio.

"We now look at Saturday's result with mixed feelings, because fourth place is not a podium," Pit Beirer stated in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com. "If we look at the key data: The winner's race time was 11.2 seconds faster than last year; Brad improved by 16.3 seconds compared to his tenth place in 2022. Still, we didn't get a podium, and we want to be on the podium. From that point of view, it was a disappointing race result for us."

"Brad nevertheless rode extremely strong again. It was already in the headline on SPEEDWEEK.com: 'The old fox Zarco just tricked us'. In principle, it was an unfortunate overtaking manoeuvre, because Brad then went so far that we dropped back from second to fifth place in one move. Unfortunately, there were then only one and a half laps left. There was no way to make up this lost ground. Our conclusion: The performance was good, but we are still a bit short of the Ducati."

The MotoGP World Championship of the 2023 season provided surprises on a daily basis: Marc Márquez was third in Japan, Fabio Quartararo finished just 0.4 sec behind Bagnaia in Indonesia a week ago. Today, the two finished a distant 14th and 15th.

"Mandalika and Phillip Island are two completely different circuits, but we were still competitive on both weekends," Pit Beirer was pleased to report. "Our performance in Japan was also impressive. A podium was always feasible. We are right in the middle of the Ducati mix with our two Red Bull KTM lads. The performance level at the front is crazy."

"We all felt like we were all fast in Australia back in 2022. But the race has gone another eleven seconds faster," Pit concluded. "The development speed in MotoGP is just incredible. We still feel comfortable, we are getting closer, closer and closer and we will not stop working."

Beirer had predicted in September after the bright spots at the Aragón GP: "We will build a proper rocket for 2023."

"We don't have to hide with our results, there is nothing to criticise about our start performance either," Pit Beirer summed up. "That's where we reset the 'benchmark' around the Jerez GP. But in MotoGP you quite virne have some very exceptional artists and athletes. But we are close there now. Now it is important that we continue to work in a focused way. The times when you turned over a stone and found a second, they don't happen now. That's why we will continue to look at every piece of the puzzle. Then we will attack the Ducatis."

Result MotoGP Race, Phillip Island, 21.10.2023

1st Zarco, Ducati, 27 Rdn in 40:39.446 min

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.201 sec

3rd Di Giannatonio, Ducati, + 0.477

4th Binder, KTM, + 0.816

5th Martin, Ducati, + 1,008

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 8,827

7th Miller, KTM, + 9,283

8th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 9,387

9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 9.696

10th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12.523

11th Viñales, Aprilia, + 13.992

12th Marini, Ducati, + 17.078

13th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 19.443

14th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 20.949

15th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 21.118

16th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 32,538

17th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 37.663

18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 37,668

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 37,758

Crash: Augusto Fernández, KTM

Crash: Joan Mir, Honda

Did not start: Alex Rins, Honda

MotoGP World Championship standings after 31 of 40 races

1st Bagnaia, 366 points. 2. Martin 339. 3. Bezzecchi 293. 4. Binder 224. 5. Zarco 187. 6. Aleix Espargaró 185. 7. Viñales 165. 7. Zarco 170. 8. Marini 148. 9. Miller 144. 10. Quartararo 134. 11. Alex Márquez 115. 12. Di Giannantonio 86. 13. Morbidelli 79. 14. Oliveira 76. 15. Augusto Fernández 67. 16. Marc Márquez 65. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 50. 19. Bastianini 42. 20. Raúl Fernández 39. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 526 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 296. 3rd Aprilia 274. 4th Yamaha 154. 6th Honda 150.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing 526 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 441. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 418. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 368. 5. Aprilia Racing 355. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 213. 7. Gresini Racing 201. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 119. 9. LCR Honda 110. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 10. Repsol Honda 85.