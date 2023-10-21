Fabio Quartararo (14th): 1 step forward, 2 back

A weekend to forget. He saw nothing positive this weekend, complained Fabio Quartararo after the race. The gap to the opponents is getting bigger and bigger.

Adding to the misery of his modestly performing Monster Energy factory Yamaha was Fabio Quartararo's bad luck in the full distance race at Phillip Island. "I wanted to ride the first corner on the outside line. But then my hole-shot device jammed and I was carried far to the outside." Thus slowed down, the 2021 MotoGP World Champion finished the opening lap in second last place, ahead of Nakagami in 20th.

"The first laps were horrible. After that mishap I didn't get any rhythm. Only after the middle of the race did it get a little better." But for Quartararo it was clear that a top classification was a long way off. "We had looked everywhere in the practice sessions to get faster. But nowhere found anything," the visibly frustrated 11-time MotoGP winner continued.

"The problem is that we may take a step forward somewhere, but at the same time we take two steps back in other points. The best example is handling. The M1 was brilliant here. We never had the most powerful engine, but in terms of handling the bike was unique until a year ago. That has been completely lost."

Despite the two podium finishes in the three Grand Prix before Phillip Island, the Frenchman paints a bleak future. "Currently we are as far away as we have ever been. I want to finally feel that Yamaha is offering me a perspective."

Is there a future with Fabio on the Yamaha? "I don't expect any victories in the coming season. But I want us to progress and I want us to get recognisably closer to the opponents again. That's my focus."

He saw nothing positive this weekend, the current world championship tenth was frustrated after the race.

The fact that he was the best-ranked rider on a Japanese bike was not something he could take much of. That is understandable and does not make things much better in today's times.

After all, "El Diablo" has taken two third places in the last four Grand Prix and only lost 0.4 sec to winner Bagnaia in Mandalika. Maybe a good omen for the Buriram GP next weekend.

Result MotoGP Race, Phillip Island, 21.10.2023

1st Zarco, Ducati, 27 rds in 40:39.446 min

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.201 sec

3rd Di Giannatonio, Ducati, + 0.477

4th Binder, KTM, + 0.816

5th Martin, Ducati, + 1,008

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 8,827

7th Miller, KTM, + 9,283

8th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 9,387

9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 9.696

10th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12.523

11th Viñales, Aprilia, + 13.992

12th Marini, Ducati, + 17.078

13th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 19.443

14th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 20.949

15th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 21.118

16th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 32,538

17th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 37.663

18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 37,668

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 37,758

Crash: Augusto Fernández, KTM

Crash: Joan Mir, Honda

Did not start: Alex Rins, Honda

MotoGP World Championship standings after 31 of 40 races

1st Bagnaia, 366 points. 2. Martin 339. 3. Bezzecchi 293. 4. Binder 224. 5. Zarco 187. 6. Aleix Espargaró 185. 7. Viñales 165. 7. Zarco 170. 8. Marini 148. 9. Miller 144. 10. Quartararo 134. 11. Alex Márquez 115. 12. Di Giannantonio 86. 13. Morbidelli 79. 14. Oliveira 76. 15. Augusto Fernández 67. 16. Marc Márquez 65. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 50. 19. Bastianini 42. 20. Raúl Fernández 39. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' World Championship:

1. Ducati 526 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 296. 3rd Aprilia 274. 4th Yamaha 154. 6th Honda 150.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing 526 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 441. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 418. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 368. 5. Aprilia Racing 355. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 213. 7. Gresini Racing 201. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 119. 9. LCR Honda 110. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 10. Repsol Honda 85.