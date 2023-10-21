Phillip Island: New TV programme for Sunday

Weather and wind permitting, the Australian GP will be a jam-packed Sunday, but it will start an hour earlier than originally planned: The adjusted broadcast times.

For the second time this weekend, the organisers at Phillip Island have been forced to change the schedule. According to the latest information from Saturday, the GP races of the Moto3 and Moto2 (each shortened by two laps) as well as the MotoGP sprint are planned for Sunday after warm-up sessions for all classes from 10 a.m. local time (1 a.m. CEST) - always assuming that the climate proves to be somewhat milder and, above all, less windy than forecast.

Due to the postponed races, ServusTV will be broadcasting live in Austria, Germany and Switzerland at 00.50 hrs, ten minutes before the start of the Moto3 race, with a short preliminary report. This will be followed by the Moto2 race at 2.15 am and the 13-lap sprint of the premier class at 4 am.

Those who can do without this night shift can watch the detailed replay on free TV from 10.20 in Austria and 11.50 in Germany.

There is no TV alternative to the Austrian private broadcaster this weekend, SRF only offers the MotoGP in a stream on Play SRF.

The full streaming offer

On the video and streaming platform ServusTV On there is not only the ServusTV programme in German, for users in Austria all the action from Friday onwards (all practice sessions, qualifying sessions and races) can be seen in live stream with original English commentary.

If the TV rights permit broadcasting in Germany as well as Austria, the ServusTV stream with German commentary will also be available as usual for users with an IP address from Germany - this is the case for the races in all classes.

Tip: For the overseas stops, the sessions of all classes are not only available for users in Austria, but also in Germany to watch as a video immediately after the broadcast!

As a paid alternative, the Dorna livestream is available on motogp.com. The subscription for the entire season usually costs 139.99 euros. For 148.99 euros, live timing is also included. However, because we are in the final phase of the 2023 World Championship, the promoter is now offering a whopping 70 per cent discount on the video pass package!

In return, all sessions are available live and on demand with English commentary on the official website. In addition, there are numerous videos with interviews and insights behind the scenes of the MotoGP World Championship. The archive also contains all GP races since 1992.

But the weather capers continue and it remains questionable whether the sprint and the remaining races can be held tomorrow. Until 10 a.m. local time (that's when the Tissot Sprint starts) it is supposed to rain, and winds of 45 km/h with gusts of 75 km/h are forecast.

Racing is out of the question under such conditions.

TV programme Australia GP 2023: