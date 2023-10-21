Phillip Island warm-up: Many crashes in Moto2

The worst fears have not come true so far, in any case the Moto3 warm-up at Phillip Island was able to go ahead - on a wet track.

The weather at the start of the Moto3 warm-up on Sunday morning in Phillip Island was somewhat friendlier than forecast. The forecast strong wind is blowing, but the gusts are not as strong as feared. The track is completely wet after the overnight rain. Therefore, after a meeting between the officials Dorna, IRTA and FIM on Saturday, the practice session for Sunday morning in the Moto3 and Moto3 classes was added to the programme.

The Moto3 warm-up was initially dominated by David Muñoz, but he crashed his BOE Motorsport Team KTM in the tricky conditions. Leopard Honda rider Jaume Masia took over first place.

But the dark rain clouds hang low over the circuit. The start for Moto3 is scheduled for 1am CEST.

Result warm-up Moto3, 22.10.

1st Masia, Honda, 1:49.237

2nd Muñoz, KTM, + 0.109 sec

3rd Aji, Honda, + 0.111

4th D. Öncü, KTM, + 0,542

5th Holgado, KTM, + 1.125

6. Sasaki, Husqvarna, + 1.332