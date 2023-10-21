Phillip Island: Öncü beats Sasaki in the finish

The Moto3 race at the Australian GP took place in precarious conditions. After turbulent scenes and many crashes, Husqvarna rider Ayumu Sasaki from the Liqui-Moly team lost the victory in the last corners.

Dani Holgado, Massimo Bertelle and Diogo Moreira crashed on the inspection lap, they then returned to the grid with damaged bikes. Holdago had a bloody cut below his left eye, he had to be treated on the grid. Vincente Perez had also crashed. He had to start from the pit lane.

Ayumu Sasaki (Husqvarna) will start from the best grid position in Australia. "There is a lot of pressure because we are in the last phase of the World Championship. The wind is stronger now than in the warm-up. We need points, but these conditions are very difficult for all riders, explained Liqui Moly team owner Peter Öttl.

Toba, Whatley and Artigas have to start at the end of the grid - after penalties in practice. "The conditions are so bad, they can't get any worse," said David Munoz's crew chief Matthew Casey.

As a reminder, Jaime Masiá has a 16-point lead in the Moto3 World Championship as the leader.

Sasaki got away well after the start in nasty conditions, but the conditions were completely at the limit - because of the rain, the giuscht and the wind. The race was going to be a nightmare.

1st lap: Sasaki initially led from Adrian Fernandez (Leopard-Honda) and Veijer, then Fernandez moved into 1st place. Mario Aji started from 23rd place and is already in 7th position! After the first lap Fernandez is in 1st place ahead of Sasaki, Veijer, Öncü, Kelso, Aji, Masia, Muñoz, Ortola, Rossi, Holgado, Salvador and Furusato. David Alonso (GASGAS) crashed in Turn 4 and had to pit. He is only 19 points behind WRC leader Masia, who is holding on to 9th position.

5th lap: Fernandez leads by 0.931 sec ahead of Öncü and Kelso, who has caught up strongly. 4th Sasaki, + 1,763. 5th Veijer. 6th Aji. 7th Furusato, 8th Ortolá. 9. Rosis,. 10. Salvador. 11. Azman. 12. Muñoz (after 2 long-lap penalties). 13. Masiá. 14. Fellon. 15. Holgado, + 14,063 sec.

7th lap: Adrián Fernandez, brother of MotoGP rider Raúl, keeps the gap at 0.755 sec. 2nd Öncü. 3rd Kelso. 13th Masia. 15th Holgado.

9th lap: Holgado only in 17th position, even Carraro, Azman and Perez have overtaken him. Fall of Ortolá. 13 laps to go! Farioli also crashed.

10th lap: Leopard Honda rider Adrián Fernandez (he replaced Suzuki at the Japan GP) now only 0.4 sec ahead of Deniz Öncü, who rides the Red Bull Ajo-KTM. 3rd Kelso. 4th Sasaki, 5th Veijer. 6th Aji. 7th Furusato, 8th Fellon, 9th Rossi. 10th Salvador. 11th Masia, + 22.185 sec. Losing 1.5 sec per lap to the top. 17th Holgado. Muñoz crashed.

13th lap: Aji from the Honda-Asia-Team crashes in turn 8. Öncü now 0.4 sec behind leader Fernandez.

14th lap: Salvador crashes, rolls over several times and loses his top ten place. Can the race go the full distance? But the rain is letting up. Two thirds of the distance have now been covered.

15th lap: 19-year-old Fernandez only 0.3 sec ahead of Öncü. Sasaki 0.8 sec behind. 4th Kelso. 5th Veijer. 6th Furusato. 7th Fellon. 8th Rossi. 9th Masiá, + 29.317 sec. 10th Bertelle. 11. Perez. 12. Carraro.

16th lap: Öncü attacks with a lot of risk, makes three mistakes and drops back to 4th place. Azman falls. Dani Holgado (Red Bull Tech3-KTM) moves back up to 14th place, 44 seconds behind first place!

17th lap. Adrian Fernandez crashes in Turn 11 and Sasaki now leads ahead of Kelso, Öncü and Veijer. Adrian Fernandez picks himself up in the wet meadow and is now in 5th place. Masia in 9th. Holgado now in 15th. Artigas crashes in turn 11.

Lap 19: The rain is getting heavier again. Sasaki in 1st place and 0.3 sec ahead of Öncü. 3rd Kelso. 4th Viejer. 5th Fernandez. 6th Furusato. 7th Rosis. 8. Masia. 9. Fellon. 10. Bertelle. 13th Holgado.

Lap 20: Kelso becomes the first Australian to finish on the podium at his home GP since Jack Miller in 2014.

Lap 21: Öncü attacks, he goes into Turn 10 in 1st place. Sasaki loses 3rd GP win, first since Austria 2022 and also the chance to lead the World Championship.

Result Moto3 race, Phillip Island, 22.10.

1st Deniz Öncü, KTM, 21 Rdn

2nd Sasaki, Husqvarna, + 0.407

3rd Kelso, CFMOTO, + 4.392

4th Veijer, Husqvarna

5th Adrian Fernandez, Honda

6th Rossi, Honda

7th Furusato, Honda

8th Masiá, Honda, + 32,923

9th Bertelle, Honda

10th Fellon, KTM

11th Carraro, Honda

12th Nepa, KTM

13th Holgado, KTM, + 1:02.607 min

14th Whatley, Honda

15th Yamanaka, GASGAS

World Championship after 16 of 20 races:

1st Masiá 217. 2nd Sasaki 213. 3rd Holgado 195. 4th Alonso 180. 5th Öncü 180. 6th Oortolá 152.