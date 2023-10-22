Phillip Island: Abort after Arbolino takes the lead

The 15th Moto2 World Championship race of the season was led by Tony Arbolino when it was abandoned due to the precarious conditions. Several top riders had crashed. Pedro Acosta crashed on the inspection lap.

"The grip is zero, the conditions are worse than in the warm-up, the start will be a battle for survival," said Darryn Binder on the grid. World Championship leader Pedro Acosta experienced a drama when he crashed in the "sighting lap". It was uncertain for minutes whether the Spaniard (65 points ahead of Arbolino) would have his repaired Kalex bike in time. But the crash was slow, so the damage was limited. But Pedro would have to start the warm-up lap from the pit lane. Then he had to thread his way into the last starting position.

The grip level was exceedingly low because of the low outside temperatures around 12 degrees, the riders from Moto3 crashed helplessly beforehand in the race because of this when twisting the throttle and opening the throttle. Also in the Moto2 warm-up in the morning, seven crashes had already been recorded in ten minutes. 23 laps lay ahead of the Moto2 riders.

1st lap: Alonso Lopez crashes in front, the spray is bad, the conditions are actually unacceptable. After the first lap Garcia leads ahead of Salac, Arbolino, Dixon, Lowes, Aldeguer, Baltus, Roberts, Canet. 10th Darryn Binder. 11th Chantra. 12. v/d Goorbergh. - Also: 24th Acosta, + 14 sec. Riders struggle with poor visibility and aquaplaning.

2nd lap: Darryn Binder crashes.

3rd lap: Garcia 1.1 sec ahead of Arbolino. 3rd Salac. Baltus and v/d Goorbergh and Ogura crash. 18th Acosta, + 23,2 sec. He rides 6 sec slower than the top.

5th lap: Garcia and Lowes as well as Salac crash. Then Dixon crashes too. When will the red flag come? There are red flags in all sectors.

6th lap: Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing) leads by 13,6 sec (!) ahead of Aldeguer, Canet, Guevara, Chantra, Alcoba, Roberts, Bendsenyer. 9th Ramirez. 10th Hada. 11th Acosta. 21st Tulovic, + 1:00,622 min.

7th lap: 10th Acosta, + 31.078 sec.

8th lap: In the fight for survival, leader Arbolino (he goes 1:45.698 min) keeps 13.8 sec ahead of Aldeguer. Canet is 0.3 sec behind. 4th Alcoba ahead of Roberts, Guervara (he started from 22nd place), Chantra, Bendsneyder. 9th Acosta, + 35.2 sec. 10th Ramirez. Then we see a bad slide by Acosta in "Miller Corner".

10th lap. The red flag comes out. Casadei and Vietti have also crashed. The two-thirds distance is not completed. Arbolino was 15 sec ahead of Canet and Aldeguer at the break. There is to be a re-start over 6 laps. The riders complain that it is impossible to get temperature into the right tyre flank.

In addition, the wind is blowing at 70 to 80 km/h.

If a re-start is not possible, there will probably be half points.

The standings after 9 laps

1st Arbolino, Kalex

2nd Canet, Kalex, + 15,095 sec

3rd Aldeguer, Boscoscuro, + 15,614

4th Alcoba, Kalex, + 15,714

5th Roberts, Kalex

6th Guevara, Kalex

7th Chantra, Kalex

8th Bendsenyder, Kalex

9th Acista, + 25,380 sec

10th Ramirez

11th Hada

12th Skinner

13th Gonzalez

14th Arenas

15th Ogura, + 36,213 sec