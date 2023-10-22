Phillip Island: MotoGP sprint cancelled due to weather

Half an hour before the sprint scheduled for 1pm (4am CEST), the decision was made: The rain and the wind do not allow any more "track action" at the Australian GP.

In his 120th attempt, Johann Zarco won his first Grand Prix in the premier class on Saturday after the main race over the full 27-lap distance had been brought forward due to the miserable weather forecast.

The decision proved to be the right one as bad weather descended on the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit on Saturday evening - and conditions progressively worsened until the Moto2 race had to be abandoned.

After a meeting with the MotoGP team managers, it was clear: the MotoGP class sprint was cancelled. "The conditions are very bad so far and it is getting worse. From our point of view it is very dangerous and we don't want anyone to get hurt," Ducati-Lenovo team manager Davide Tardozzi explained to motogp.com.