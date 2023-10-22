Miguel Oliveira (Aprilia): "Dorna tried everything".

The 2023 Australian Grand Prix was to be another exceptional one. RNF Aprilia rider Miguel Oliveira finished in 13th position on Saturday, then on Sunday the MotoGP sprint was cancelled.

Already on Friday, Dorna decided on a radical change of schedule for the weekend at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit. Those responsible exchanged Saturday's sprint for the GP, as bad weather with strong gusts of wind was forecast for Sunday. For Miguel Oliveira, however, Saturday ended without much sense of achievement.

"We learned some things about grip and tyre wear on Friday. I then had a better pace on Saturday and was able to finish in the points, that was our goal. I don't think much more was possible with all the difficulties this weekend," the Portuguese summarised soberly. "Looking at the characteristics, we expected a bit more before the GP. But unfortunately, for certain reasons, we couldn't get the performance."

In the warm-up on Sunday morning, rain already dominated the action. Oliveira steered his Aprilia RS-GP to 19th place. But when the Moto2 race was stopped early because of the extreme conditions, it was clear a little later that there would be no MotoGP sprint. "When the weather forecast looked very bad for Sunday, we knew that a race could be difficult, also because of the wind. The postponement of the race to Saturday was exactly for that reason," the WRC 14th placed rider said in the interview.

"Dorna tried everything possible to get us on the track in a safe way so we could show a race. In the end everything was done but it just wasn't possible," the Aprilia rider took Dorna to task. "We can't influence the weather."

Result MotoGP Race, Phillip Island, 21.10.2023

1st Zarco, Ducati, 27 rds in 40:39.446 mins.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.201 sec

3rd Di Giannatonio, Ducati, + 0.477

4th Binder, KTM, + 0.816

5th Martin, Ducati, + 1,008

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 8,827

7th Miller, KTM, + 9,283

8th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 9,387

9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 9.696

10th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12.523

11th Viñales, Aprilia, + 13.992

12th Marini, Ducati, + 17.078

13th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 19.443

14th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 20.949

15th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 21.118

16th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 32,538

17th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 37.663

18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 37,668

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 37,758

Crash: Augusto Fernández, KTM

Crash: Joan Mir, Honda

Did not start: Alex Rins, Honda

MotoGP World Championship standings after 31 of 39 races

1st Bagnaia, 366 points. 2nd Martin 339, 3rd Bezzecchi 293, 4th Binder 224, 5th Zarco 187, 6th Aleix Espargaró 185, 7th Viñales 170, 8th Marini 148, 9th Miller 144, 10th Quartararo 134, 11th Alex Márquez 115, 12th Di Giannantonio 86, 13th Morbidelli 79, 14th Oliveira 76, 15th Marc Mándeiro 67, 16th Marc Mández 67. Augusto Fernández 67. 16. Marc Márquez 65. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 50. 19. Bastianini 42. 20. Raúl Fernández 39. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 552 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 296. 3rd Aprilia 274. 4th Yamaha 154. 6th Honda 150.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 526 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 441. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 418. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 368. 5. Aprilia Racing 355. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 213. 7. Gresini Racing 201. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 119. 9. LCR Honda 110. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 10. Repsol Honda 85.