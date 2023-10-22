Marc Márquez (Honda): "There will still be enough races".

After the big problems that plagued Marc Márquez at Phillip Island this weekend, he shouldn't be too sad that Sunday's sprint was cancelled. But in the wet warm-up he at least rode to second place.

Repsol Honda superstar Marc Márquez had little to cheer about after a modest MotoGP weekend at Mandalika, where he crashed in the sprint and GP. He also recorded two crashes at Phillip Island this weekend, remaining unscathed. The eight-time motorbike world champion finished the GP on Saturday in 15th place because he had made the wrong decision in his tyre choice.

On Sunday, the expected rain came to the 4.4 km long circuit. The warm-ups of the three GP classes and the Moto3 race then went ahead, in the Moto2 class it had to be stopped early because too many riders crashed and the conditions became more and more adverse.

The MotoGP sprint over 13 laps was then cancelled without replacement by those responsible, as a lot of water and strong winds caused great danger for the GP stars. "Unfortunately we could not race on Sunday due to the weather conditions. The organisers did a good job by bringing the main race forward to Saturday," the 30-year-old Spaniard pointed out in the interview. "This allowed us to show a normal race."

"The forecast for Sunday was really bad. In the warm-up it was still acceptable and okay, but the wind became very strong later," the Honda rider explained. "Especially with the aerodynamics that currently characterise our bikes, it then becomes dangerous in these conditions."

Marc Márquez, who will contest the MotoGP World Championship next year for Gresini-Ducati alongside his brother Alex, took the decision in stride in Australia. "I don't know if it would have been possible, but the race directors have a lot of experience and that's why they made the right decision for me. There will be plenty of races in the future," he said.

We found very difficult conditions in the morning, but that was to be expected," added Repsol Honda teammate Joan Mir, who leaves Australia without points after crashing on Saturday. "It was still rideable but the conditions got worse and worse. In the end it was the right decision to cancel the sprint. We have to look ahead because the weekend was not very good for us. I hope we can show our potential in Buriram."

MotoGP Race Result, Phillip Island, 21.10.2023

1st Zarco, Ducati, 27 rds in 40:39.446 mins.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.201 sec

3rd Di Giannatonio, Ducati, + 0.477

4th Binder, KTM, + 0.816

5th Martin, Ducati, + 1,008

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 8,827

7th Miller, KTM, + 9,283

8th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 9,387

9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 9.696

10th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12.523

11th Viñales, Aprilia, + 13.992

12th Marini, Ducati, + 17.078

13th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 19.443

14th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 20.949

15th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 21.118

16th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 32,538

17th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 37.663

18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 37,668

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 37,758

Crash: Augusto Fernández, KTM

Crash: Joan Mir, Honda

Did not start: Alex Rins, Honda

MotoGP World Championship standings after 31 of 39 races

1st Bagnaia, 366 points. 2nd Martin 339, 3rd Bezzecchi 293, 4th Binder 224, 5th Zarco 187, 6th Aleix Espargaró 185, 7th Viñales 170, 8th Marini 148, 9th Miller 144, 10th Quartararo 134, 11th Alex Márquez 115, 12th Di Giannantonio 86, 13th Morbidelli 79, 14th Oliveira 76, 15th Marc Mándeiro 67, 16th Marc Mández 67. Augusto Fernández 67. 16. Marc Márquez 65. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 50. 19. Bastianini 42. 20. Raúl Fernández 39. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 552 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 296. 3rd Aprilia 274. 4th Yamaha 154. 6th Honda 150.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 526 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 441. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 418. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 368. 5. Aprilia Racing 355. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 213. 7. Gresini Racing 201. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 119. 9. LCR Honda 110. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 10. Repsol Honda 85.