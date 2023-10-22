Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati): "For me a great luck".

For Ducati rider Marco Bezzecchi, the cancellation of Sunday's MotoGP sprint was not a big problem, because it put a little less strain on his physical condition. Nevertheless, he was fully concentrated.

Marco Bezzecchi of the Mooney VR46 Racing Team finished sixth in the 27-lap GP race at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit on Saturday, despite his not yet perfect physical condition(broken collarbone and surgery a fortnight ago). The Italian collected ten World Championship points and was ready for the sprint on Sunday.

"The conditions were okay and of course I prepared myself for the race. But already at the end of the warm-up it became a bit critical with the wind. Then it became more and more. But the track was not in a bad condition, there was not too much water and the grip was good," was the conclusion of the World Championship third in the interview. "The only problem was the strong wind, which made it very complicated for us with the wings. In the end, the decision of the race control was right, because it was about our safety."

How did the communication with the GP officials go in this situation? "After the warm-up, Loris Capirossi came to my pit box to get feedback. They will have checked with all the riders, but the conditions were changing by the minute, which was certainly not easy for them," said the Ducati rider. "Moto3 was already difficult then and it just gets worse with the bigger bikes. I got all the updates from Pablo, but then I already put on my leather suit because I wanted to be ready."

"Then when I got to the pits, my team already told me when I opened the door that the race was cancelled. I just thought, 'Fuck, now I just put on the leather...'," "Bez" told me with a smile.

"I hate to say this, but for me the weekend was very lucky. Sure, it's a shame because I love the people and the track and they wanted a good show, but for my physical situation it was better that way. Riding in the rain is already less stressful, but not riding at all makes it even easier," Bezzecchi pointed out. "I expected less problems, but I suffered a lot this weekend. One more day of rest is very good for me."

How does the 24-year-old assess his overall condition? "The bone has improved a lot, because I have much less pain compared to Indonesia," the Italian explained. "But it's still causing me some problems, with the cold here the pain became a bit more intense. It was really hard. In Thailand, the heat should suit us."

MotoGP Race Result, Phillip Island, 21.10.2023

1st Zarco, Ducati, 27 rds in 40:39.446 mins.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.201 sec

3rd Di Giannatonio, Ducati, + 0.477

4th Binder, KTM, + 0.816

5th Martin, Ducati, + 1,008

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 8,827

7th Miller, KTM, + 9,283

8th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 9,387

9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 9.696

10th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12.523

11th Viñales, Aprilia, + 13.992

12th Marini, Ducati, + 17.078

13th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 19.443

14th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 20.949

15th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 21.118

16th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 32,538

17th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 37.663

18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 37,668

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 37,758

Crash: Augusto Fernández, KTM

Crash: Joan Mir, Honda

Did not start: Alex Rins, Honda

MotoGP World Championship standings after 31 of 39 races

1st Bagnaia, 366 points. 2nd Martin 339, 3rd Bezzecchi 293, 4th Binder 224, 5th Zarco 187, 6th Aleix Espargaró 185, 7th Viñales 170, 8th Marini 148, 9th Miller 144, 10th Quartararo 134, 11th Alex Márquez 115, 12th Di Giannantonio 86, 13th Morbidelli 79, 14th Oliveira 76, 15th Marc Mándeiro 67, 16th Marc Mández 67. Augusto Fernández 67. 16. Marc Márquez 65. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 50. 19. Bastianini 42. 20. Raúl Fernández 39. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 552 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 296. 3rd Aprilia 274. 4th Yamaha 154. 6th Honda 150.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 526 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 441. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 418. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 368. 5. Aprilia Racing 355. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 213. 7. Gresini Racing 201. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 119. 9. LCR Honda 110. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 10. Repsol Honda 85.