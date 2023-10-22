Mike Webb on sprint cancellation: The wind left no choice

"We had no choice," Mike Webb recorded on the cancellation of the Tissot Sprint at Phillip Island. "We knew the forecast was bad. That's unusual for here, but it's actually been consistently predicted for a week that it would be like this on Sunday."

That's why the 27-lap premier class GP race has already been brought forward to Saturday afternoon as a precaution. The sprint should have been made up on Sunday at 1 p.m. local time (4 a.m. in Central Europe), but there was no chance of that because of the storm. "Just to clarify, the rain was never a problem, it's about the wind," Webb stressed. "We know from experience - especially here and especially with this wind direction - it's going to be very difficult in turns 1, 7 and 8. That was the case in 2019 when we red-flagged MotoGP qualifying for the same reason."

The 2019 experience also served as a reference when today's programme was initially pushed through. "The wind was below 2019 levels at the start of the day and acceptable," the Race Director pointed out. However, conditions progressively deteriorated and the Moto2 race then had to be abandoned after ten laps due to gusts of wind. "We monitored throughout the day how strong the wind was blowing consistently and when there were gusts. The number of gusts increased throughout the day. And after we abandoned a race because of the wind conditions, there is no chance to start again if it doesn't get better - and it didn't get better, it got worse. That left us no other choice."

Including Pedro Acosta's slip on the inspection lap, there had already been eleven crashes in the Moto2 race before the red flag. "There were a lot of crashes that from our point of view were due to situations like lack of grip, which are normal in a rain race. The first crash where we could clearly see that the wind was the trigger was Vietti's crash. That was very obvious. There were a couple of other crashes where riders might say afterwards that they were pushed off the line a bit, but yes - Vietti's crash was one that we could attribute to the wind," Webb confirmed.

At the same time, the MotoGP race director added: "It's not meant to be an excuse, but we can understand when there's water on the track and what the grip level is like when we look at the lap times as well. But with the wind, it's so difficult to understand from the outside what's going on because it's so changeable - it changes every second. It's difficult to assess."

As is the nature of racers, some MotoGP riders would still have at least tackled a sightseeing lap to possibly think about starting after all.

On this, Webb made it clear: "Just before the decision we had a meeting with all the team principals. Loris Capirossi, Carlos Ezpeleta and Tomé Alfonso talked to the MotoGP riders in the pits to get their opinions first hand. As you can imagine, rider opinions differ depending on who they are and the circumstances... We have spoken to the teams and said: 'These are our options, this is the situation at the moment'. But if the weather conditions are noticeably worse than when we red-flagged, it's not an option to do a recce lap and try to start the race. We can't do that."