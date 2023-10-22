After warm-up: Maverick Viñales wanted to race

For Aprilia factory rider Maverick Viñales, the change in weather on Sunday at Phillip Island came in handy, as the Spaniard had many problems in the dry on Saturday. He would have been happy to give it a try.

Rain dominated the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix on Sunday. On Phillip Island, it became wintry cold, extremely wet and stormy to boot. After Maverick Viñales had no chance of finishing ahead in Saturday's 27-lap race, the Aprilia rider put himself in an excellent position in Sunday morning's warm-up.

But after the abandoned Moto2 race, the officials decided against holding the 13-lap sprint. Was it the right decision? "I don't know. Very difficult to say if it is correct or not," Viñales stressed afterwards. The Indonesian GP runner-up had earlier finished the warm-up in first place by 1.2 seconds.

"From my point of view, we could have at least waited for the 'sighting lap' to see what condition the track was in. After that we could have decided. In the end, unfortunately, it's not in our hands," the Aprilia factory rider clarified.

Viñales continued: "I don't know if I should be disappointed, because safety comes first. It's always very difficult for the stewards in this situation. The Moto2 race was cancelled, I don't know if they could have let us race in these conditions. It's always very crazy conditions here at this time of year. But from a logistical point of view, it's impossible to push the date to another time of year."

What made Viñales so fast in the warm-up? "I had a very good feeling, quite unlike the other Aprilia riders. We still have to analyse it because in the wet I found the traction that I don't have in the dry," summarised "Top Gun". "We have to understand that. Also in Japan I was one of the fastest on the track, but the crash came in between. The warm-up went really well."

MotoGP warm-up result, 22.10.2023