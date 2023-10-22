Taka Nakagami (Honda): "Race control had to react"

As for the other Honda riders, the Phillip Island GP was no easy task. LCR rider Takaaki Nakagami had big problems to build up a feeling on Saturday, on Sunday he only had the warm-up.

While LCR rider Alex Rins (winner of the 2023 Texas GP) threw in the towel on Saturday because he was in too much pain on the bike, team-mate Taka Nakagami only finished 19th and last in Saturday's MotoGP race in Australia. The Japanese veteran struggled a lot with the characteristics of the RC213V.

"Already in qualifying we had a very bad feeling to the front wheel and the confidence was practically non-existent," Taka summarised afterwards. "Especially when turning into the fast corners it was extremely difficult. It's not one corner, but a consequence of many corners. Consequently, I lost more than a second."

Afterwards, the LCR team and Honda turned everything upside down for the 31-year-old. "We changed to the new package after qualifying. We had nothing to lose so we changed the old package. We just wanted to try it because it gave us more downforce and a bit more feeling on the front wheel. Nevertheless, the lap time could hardly be improved in the short time. The tyre was also difficult to get over the distance," complained the former Moto2 GP winner.

On Sunday, the weather changed: rain and storms did not bring joy to the riders in the GP paddock. "Already in the last two laps of the warm-up, the wind freshened up and made it difficult. The track conditions were good, but the wind was a bit too much," Nakagami said in an interview on Sunday afternoon. "After all, we knew for days that it was going to get worse at race time, so I think the race organizers made the right decision. Even though it's a strange feeling not to race on Sunday."

"It's really not easy to ride a MotoGP bike in these conditions and for safety reasons the race directors had to react. It's hard to judge from the outside, but already during the Moto3 and Moto2 races I had the feeling that it was too much. There were a lot of crashes to be seen, the execution was risky."

MotoGP Race Result, Phillip Island, 21.10.2023

1st Zarco, Ducati, 27 rds in 40:39.446 mins.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.201 sec

3rd Di Giannatonio, Ducati, + 0.477

4th Binder, KTM, + 0.816

5th Martin, Ducati, + 1,008

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 8,827

7th Miller, KTM, + 9,283

8th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 9,387

9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 9.696

10th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12.523

11th Viñales, Aprilia, + 13.992

12th Marini, Ducati, + 17.078

13th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 19.443

14th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 20.949

15th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 21.118

16th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 32,538

17th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 37.663

18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 37,668

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 37,758

Crash: Augusto Fernández, KTM

Crash: Joan Mir, Honda

Did not start: Alex Rins, Honda

MotoGP World Championship standings after 31 of 39 races

1st Bagnaia, 366 points. 2nd Martin 339, 3rd Bezzecchi 293, 4th Binder 224, 5th Zarco 187, 6th Aleix Espargaró 185, 7th Viñales 170, 8th Marini 148, 9th Miller 144, 10th Quartararo 134, 11th Alex Márquez 115, 12th Di Giannantonio 86, 13th Morbidelli 79, 14th Oliveira 76, 15th Marc Mándeiro 67, 16th Marc Mández 67. Augusto Fernández 67. 16. Marc Márquez 65. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 50. 19. Bastianini 42. 20. Raúl Fernández 39. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 552 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 296. 3rd Aprilia 274. 4th Yamaha 154. 6th Honda 150.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 526 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 441. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 418. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 368. 5. Aprilia Racing 355. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 213. 7. Gresini Racing 201. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 119. 9. LCR Honda 110. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 10. Repsol Honda 85.