Pecco Bagnaia (Ducati): "The right decision".

Every race cancellation is always a missed opportunity, regretted Pecco Bagnaia on Sunday at Phillip Island. But at the latest after the crash of his Moto2 buddy Celestino Vietti, it was clear that there was no other choice.

In a spectacular last lap of the early main race, Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia extended his World Championship lead to 27 points with second place on Saturday afternoon at Phillip Island. In the wet warm-up on Sunday morning, however, the World Champion was at the back of the field in 20th place.

Nevertheless, Bagnaia made it clear after the sprint cancellation: "It's always a missed opportunity for me when we lose a race. It's true, I struggled in the warm-up in the morning. But we had a small problem on the bike, we fixed that by the race. So I would have been prepared to fight for the top positions. It was a chance to maybe make up points - or lose points, but overall I would have been positive to race. I was in a positive mood," the 26-year-old Italian assured.

However, the bad weather and especially strong gusts of wind forced the race organisers to cancel the MotoGP sprint altogether after the Moto2 abandonment. Bagnaia showed understanding for this: "The situation in the morning was okay, even if it was a bit on the limit, but still okay. During the Moto3 race it got worse and worse, just 18 riders finished the race. Then in Moto2 we saw ten crashes in nine laps - the last crash was Celestino's, he crashed because of the wind, because he was blown by wind in the braking phase before turn 1," Pecco reported of his VR46 training colleague Celestino Vietti. "We did see a screen in the middle of the track, the wind was pretty crazy."

"If the wind had been constant, it wouldn't have been a big problem from my point of view. The problem is the intense gusts of wind and on the straight we are like in a tunnel that stops where the braking phase starts. Arriving with a MotoGP bike at 330 km/h, even more so in the wet, can be very dangerous. The decision is therefore the right one from my point of view. It's bad for the fans, who were still here, and for us, because we want to race. But in this case, the race directors did a good job throughout the weekend," Bagnaia summed up.

In terms of the title fight, it might be even more important for the Ducati factory rider as World Championship leader not to take any risks - and at the same time Martin has one less sprint to make up points. "I'm always optimistic and put a lot of faith in myself," Pecco countered with a grin. "So I saw the possibility to get points out of it. My feeling in the wet is good this year, so it would have been possible to make up points - or lose points, sure. But for me it is never positive when races are cancelled," he affirmed. "Today, though, we had no choice."

The difficult climatic conditions at today's race Sunday once again brought up the demand that Phillip Island should not be placed in the MotoGP calendar in autumn and thus in the Australian spring with its typical April weather.

"We are asking for it, but I think it is difficult to implement - for several reasons, such as the Formula 1 calendar," Bagnaia knows. "But it is clear that it would be better to move Mandalika and the race here at Phillip Island to the beginning of the season. Phillip Island in the summer would be much better than in these conditions. The wind would maybe be the same, but with good temperatures. Today in the warm-up it was also not possible to get the brakes up to temperature. We came into turn 10 every lap and had hardly any braking effect. Because it was just too cold as well."

MotoGP results warm-up, Phillip Island (22/10):

1st Viñales, Aprilia, 1:39.036 min.

2nd Martin, Ducati, + 1.204 sec

3rd Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1,266

4th Miller, KTM, + 1.433

5th Binder, KTM, + 1,686

6th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1,839

7th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 2,015

8th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 2,093

9th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 2.143

10th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 2.325

11th Mir, Honda, + 2.504

12th Marini, Ducati, + 2.598

13th Zarco, Ducati, + 2.680

14th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 2,821

15th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 3.610

16th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3.756

17th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 3,782

18th Bastianini, Ducati, + 4.142

19th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 4.541

20th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 4.712

21st Nakagami, Honda, + 7.316

Result MotoGP race, Phillip Island (21.10.):

1st Zarco, Ducati, 27 Rdn in 40:39.446 min.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.201 sec

3rd Di Giannatonio, Ducati, + 0,477

4th Binder, KTM, + 0.816

5th Martin, Ducati, + 1,008

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 8,827

7th Miller, KTM, + 9,283

8th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 9,387

9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 9.696

10th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12.523

11th Viñales, Aprilia, + 13.992

12th Marini, Ducati, + 17.078

13th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 19.443

14th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 20.949

15th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 21.118

16th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 32,538

17th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 37.663

18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 37,668

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 37,758

Crash: Augusto Fernández, KTM

Crash: Joan Mir, Honda

Did not start: Alex Rins, Honda

MotoGP World Championship standings after 31 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 366 points. 2nd Martin 339. 3rd Bezzecchi 293. 4th Binder 224. 5th Zarco 187. 6th Aleix Espargaró 185. 7th Viñales 170. 8th Marini 148. 9th Miller 144. 10th Quartararo 134. 11th Alex Márquez 115. 12th Di Giannantonio 86. 13th Morbidelli 79. 14th Oliveira 76. 15th Marc Marcández 67. Augusto Fernández 67. 16. Marc Márquez 65. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 50. 19. Bastianini 42. 20. Raúl Fernández 39. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 552 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 296. 3rd Aprilia 274. 4th Yamaha 154. 6th Honda 150.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 526 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 441. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 418. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 368. 5. Aprilia Racing 355. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 213. 7. Gresini Racing 201. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 119. 9. LCR Honda 110. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 10. Repsol Honda 85.