Pecco Bagnaia (Ducati): "The right decision".
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
In a spectacular last lap of the early main race, Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia extended his World Championship lead to 27 points with second place on Saturday afternoon at Phillip Island. In the wet warm-up on Sunday morning, however, the World Champion was at the back of the field in 20th place.
Nevertheless, Bagnaia made it clear after the sprint cancellation: "It's always a missed opportunity for me when we lose a race. It's true, I struggled in the warm-up in the morning. But we had a small problem on the bike, we fixed that by the race. So I would have been prepared to fight for the top positions. It was a chance to maybe make up points - or lose points, but overall I would have been positive to race. I was in a positive mood," the 26-year-old Italian assured.
However, the bad weather and especially strong gusts of wind forced the race organisers to cancel the MotoGP sprint altogether after the Moto2 abandonment. Bagnaia showed understanding for this: "The situation in the morning was okay, even if it was a bit on the limit, but still okay. During the Moto3 race it got worse and worse, just 18 riders finished the race. Then in Moto2 we saw ten crashes in nine laps - the last crash was Celestino's, he crashed because of the wind, because he was blown by wind in the braking phase before turn 1," Pecco reported of his VR46 training colleague Celestino Vietti. "We did see a screen in the middle of the track, the wind was pretty crazy."
"If the wind had been constant, it wouldn't have been a big problem from my point of view. The problem is the intense gusts of wind and on the straight we are like in a tunnel that stops where the braking phase starts. Arriving with a MotoGP bike at 330 km/h, even more so in the wet, can be very dangerous. The decision is therefore the right one from my point of view. It's bad for the fans, who were still here, and for us, because we want to race. But in this case, the race directors did a good job throughout the weekend," Bagnaia summed up.
In terms of the title fight, it might be even more important for the Ducati factory rider as World Championship leader not to take any risks - and at the same time Martin has one less sprint to make up points. "I'm always optimistic and put a lot of faith in myself," Pecco countered with a grin. "So I saw the possibility to get points out of it. My feeling in the wet is good this year, so it would have been possible to make up points - or lose points, sure. But for me it is never positive when races are cancelled," he affirmed. "Today, though, we had no choice."
The difficult climatic conditions at today's race Sunday once again brought up the demand that Phillip Island should not be placed in the MotoGP calendar in autumn and thus in the Australian spring with its typical April weather.
"We are asking for it, but I think it is difficult to implement - for several reasons, such as the Formula 1 calendar," Bagnaia knows. "But it is clear that it would be better to move Mandalika and the race here at Phillip Island to the beginning of the season. Phillip Island in the summer would be much better than in these conditions. The wind would maybe be the same, but with good temperatures. Today in the warm-up it was also not possible to get the brakes up to temperature. We came into turn 10 every lap and had hardly any braking effect. Because it was just too cold as well."
MotoGP results warm-up, Phillip Island (22/10):
1st Viñales, Aprilia, 1:39.036 min.
2nd Martin, Ducati, + 1.204 sec
3rd Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1,266
4th Miller, KTM, + 1.433
5th Binder, KTM, + 1,686
6th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1,839
7th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 2,015
8th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 2,093
9th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 2.143
10th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 2.325
11th Mir, Honda, + 2.504
12th Marini, Ducati, + 2.598
13th Zarco, Ducati, + 2.680
14th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 2,821
15th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 3.610
16th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3.756
17th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 3,782
18th Bastianini, Ducati, + 4.142
19th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 4.541
20th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 4.712
21st Nakagami, Honda, + 7.316
Result MotoGP race, Phillip Island (21.10.):
1st Zarco, Ducati, 27 Rdn in 40:39.446 min.
2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.201 sec
3rd Di Giannatonio, Ducati, + 0,477
4th Binder, KTM, + 0.816
5th Martin, Ducati, + 1,008
6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 8,827
7th Miller, KTM, + 9,283
8th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 9,387
9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 9.696
10th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12.523
11th Viñales, Aprilia, + 13.992
12th Marini, Ducati, + 17.078
13th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 19.443
14th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 20.949
15th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 21.118
16th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 32,538
17th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 37.663
18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 37,668
19th Nakagami, Honda, + 37,758
Crash: Augusto Fernández, KTM
Crash: Joan Mir, Honda
Did not start: Alex Rins, Honda
MotoGP World Championship standings after 31 of 39 races:
1st Bagnaia, 366 points. 2nd Martin 339. 3rd Bezzecchi 293. 4th Binder 224. 5th Zarco 187. 6th Aleix Espargaró 185. 7th Viñales 170. 8th Marini 148. 9th Miller 144. 10th Quartararo 134. 11th Alex Márquez 115. 12th Di Giannantonio 86. 13th Morbidelli 79. 14th Oliveira 76. 15th Marc Marcández 67. Augusto Fernández 67. 16. Marc Márquez 65. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 50. 19. Bastianini 42. 20. Raúl Fernández 39. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.
Constructors' World Championship:
1st Ducati, 552 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 296. 3rd Aprilia 274. 4th Yamaha 154. 6th Honda 150.
Team World Championship:
1st Prima Pramac Racing, 526 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 441. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 418. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 368. 5. Aprilia Racing 355. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 213. 7. Gresini Racing 201. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 119. 9. LCR Honda 110. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 10. Repsol Honda 85.