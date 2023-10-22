Carlos Ezpeleta: "Weather is part of Phillip Island".

In the Moto2 race there were only half points, the MotoGP sprint fell victim to the cancellation. But the majority of the programme on Phillip Island could be completed despite the adverse weather. Carlos Ezpeleta takes stock.

Despite the weather capers announced for Sunday, the officials from Dorna and IRTA managed to complete the majority of the GP programme at the Australian GP on Phillip Island. The decision had already been taken on Friday to bring forward the full-distance 27-lap GP race from Sunday to Saturday. For Sunday, the schedule was changed once again, with 10-minute warm-ups for the Moto3 and Moto2 classes, so that the participants could get used to the stormy wind (up to 80 km/h) and the wet track at an outside temperature of 12 degrees.

Despite all the measures, only nine laps could be scored in the Moto2 World Championship round, then the red flag came out. And the MotoGP Tissot Sprint over 13 laps had to be cancelled after consultation with the teams and riders due to the increasingly horrendous conditions.

"We anticipated from the forecasts that the conditions on Sunday would not be particularly pleasing today," explained Carlos Ezpeleta, the Chief Sporting Officer of Dorna Sports S.L. "That's why we moved the Grand Prix to Saturday. The decision to cancel the sprint was not easy, that's for sure. In the morning today, the MotoGP riders were still giving a positive opinion after the warm-up. Their statements were more positive than that of the riders from the two smaller classes."

"In the Moto3 race we had difficult conditions, but we were able to compete for the full distance," added the Spaniard. "Afterwards we had to stop the Moto2 race with the red flag because the wind became too gusty. We knew from the forecast that the weather would not get better for the rest of the day, but worse. We spoke to the MotoGP team managers. Not all the teams were of the same opinion, but the majority were in favour of cancelling the sprint. We then put this consensus into action. It is always hard to make such a decision. But we now also thank all the fans out at the track who endured these conditions with the cold, the rain and the wind."

Carlos Ezpeleta continued, "We now have four great events left on the MotoGP calendar this season and we hope we don't have to deprive Australian fans of the 2024 Sprint. Looking back, it was definitely the right thing to move the Grand Prix up to Saturday. It gave the fans a fantastic MotoGP race on Saturday. Today the conditions were worse, but this weather is part of Phillip Island. It's a great circuit, but sometimes the weather plays tricks on us here."