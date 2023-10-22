Brad Binder (KTM): Team deserves a podium finish

Red Bull KTM star Brad Binder believes the cancellation of the sprint race in Australia was the right decision - and is already making plans for next weekend's Thailand Grand Prix.

Like many of his colleagues, South African Brad Binder was surprised when the race organisers pulled the plug less than half an hour before the scheduled start of the sprint race. "I assumed the race would be postponed for the time being, perhaps in the hope of another turn of the weather. But as I made my way from our container to the pits, I saw drivers and crew members from other teams turning around. So I turned back too," grinned the 28-year-old.

In view of the gusts of up to 80 km/h, the cancellation was a completely correct decision, he added. "Already in the warm-up this morning, a strong wind was blowing. It wasn't as strong for a long time as it is now, but still, accelerating was already a tightrope walk," explained Binder, who had undauntedly secured 5th place in this warm-up in wet and cold conditions. "The guys made the right decision not to start and it was a great move to go through with the main race yesterday. It's a shame we can't race, but safety comes first and we all know how dodgy the conditions are out on track."

Binder has his sights set on the next race at the Chang Circuit in Thailand. "Last year the Buriram weekend didn't go badly for us, even though the race itself was challenging," recalled Binder, who had to settle for 10th. "This time I will not settle for such a ranking. I plan to compensate my team for the fourth place yesterday, because I think there could have been more, we could have had a better result. My team deserves a podium!"

MotoGP results warm-up, Phillip Island (22/10):

1st Viñales, Aprilia, 1'39.036 mins.

2nd Martin, Ducati, + 1.204 sec

3rd Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1,266

4th Miller, KTM, + 1.433

5th Binder, KTM, + 1,686

6th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1,839

7th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 2,015

8th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 2,093

9th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 2.143

10th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 2.325

11th Mir, Honda, + 2.504

12th Marini, Ducati, + 2.598

13th Zarco, Ducati, + 2.680

14th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 2,821

15th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 3.610

16th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3.756

17th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 3,782

18th Bastianini, Ducati, + 4.142

19th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 4.541

20th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 4.712

21st Nakagami, Honda, + 7.316

Result MotoGP race, Phillip Island (21.10.):

1st Zarco, Ducati, 27 Rdn in 40:39.446 min.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.201 sec

3rd Di Giannatonio, Ducati, + 0.477

4th Binder, KTM, + 0.816

5th Martin, Ducati, + 1,008

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 8,827

7th Miller, KTM, + 9,283

8th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 9,387

9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 9.696

10th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12.523

11th Viñales, Aprilia, + 13.992

12th Marini, Ducati, + 17.078

13th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 19.443

14th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 20.949

15th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 21.118

16th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 32,538

17th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 37.663

18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 37,668

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 37,758

Crash: Augusto Fernández, KTM

Crash: Joan Mir, Honda

Did not start: Alex Rins, Honda

MotoGP World Championship standings after 31 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 366 points. 2. Martin 339. 3. Bezzecchi 293. 4. Binder 224. 5. Zarco 187. 6. Aleix Espargaró 185. 7. Viñales 170. 8. Marini 148. 9. Miller 144. 10. Quartararo 134. 11. Alex Márquez 115. 12. Di Giannantonio 86. 13. Morbidelli 79. 14. Oliveira 76. 15. Augusto Fernández 67. 16. Marc Márquez 65. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 50. 19. Bastianini 42. 20. Raúl Fernández 39. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 552 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 296. 3rd Aprilia 274. 4th Yamaha 154. 6th Honda 150.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 526 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 441. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 418. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 368. 5. Aprilia Racing 355. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 213. 7. Gresini Racing 201. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 119. 9. LCR Honda 110. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 10. Repsol Honda 85.