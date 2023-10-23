Luca Marini: "Then you crash at more than 330 km/h".

Luca Marini was not averse to taking the MotoGP sprint on Sunday after the warm-up. Although rain and wind dominated the morning warm-up as well, the Italian found the conditions rideable.

But as the weather worsened on Philipp Island, there was no chance of a race for the Ducati rider either. Until this decision was made by the race organizers, the brother of MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi passed the time as a spectator of the Moto3 and Moto2 races, where the riders were also struggling in the conditions. When the Moto2 race had to be abandoned early and the MotoGP sprint was then cancelled as well, the Mooney VR46 Racing Team rider was relieved.

"It is always difficult to make such a decision. Sometimes it's better to be safe than sorry because if you looked at the wind on the trees and flags, it would have been really crazy," Marini clarified in the interview. "Everybody knows that it is very dangerous on the brakes in turn 1 on this track. The wind can push you off the track very easily and then you crash at over 330 km/h."

The 26-year-old continued, "It was the right decision. Everyone knew the weather forecast and hoped it would change, but it didn't get any better. Nature is something we can't control."

"In the warm-up it was still drivable. I don't know how it would have worked with the spray because I was on my own. The wind and the amount of water were not a big problem," said the World Championship eighth-placed rider. "Because of the cold we couldn't get the tyre into the working window especially on the right side. Even if the rain tyre is very soft, you only have a few right turns, then it gets worse every lap. So you have no feeling to the tyres and you can't accelerate normally because the tyre cools down."

Was it the right decision to expose the two small classes to the dangers and to stop so late? "I'm glad I didn't have to race. I watched the Moto2 race in the pits and was really happy that I only had to watch," said the Ducati rider. "It was such difficult conditions. The tyres are difficult there as well. Dunlop is working well, but the tyres are very complicated. You don't do anything crazy, but you crash without warning. In the Moto3 class the guys are much more confident, it seems easier to build up a feeling."

MotoGP race result, Phillip Island (21/10):

1st Zarco, Ducati, 27 Rdn in 40:39.446 min.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.201 sec

3rd Di Giannatonio, Ducati, + 0.477

4th Binder, KTM, + 0.816

5th Martin, Ducati, + 1,008

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 8,827

7th Miller, KTM, + 9,283

8th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 9,387

9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 9.696

10th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12.523

11th Viñales, Aprilia, + 13.992

12th Marini, Ducati, + 17.078

13th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 19.443

14th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 20.949

15th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 21.118

16th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 32,538

17th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 37.663

18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 37,668

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 37,758

Crash: Augusto Fernández, KTM

Crash: Joan Mir, Honda

Did not start: Alex Rins, Honda

MotoGP World Championship standings after 31 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 366 points. 2nd Martin 339. 3rd Bezzecchi 293. 4th Binder 224. 5th Zarco 187. 6th Aleix Espargaró 185. 7th Viñales 170. 8th Marini 148. 9th Miller 144. 10th Quartararo 134. 11th Alex Márquez 115. 12th Di Giannantonio 86. 13th Morbidelli 79. 14th Oliveira 76. 15th Marc Marcández 67. Augusto Fernández 67. 16. Marc Márquez 65. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 50. 19. Bastianini 42. 20. Raúl Fernández 39. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 552 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 296. 3rd Aprilia 274. 4th Yamaha 154. 6th Honda 150.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 526 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 441. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 418. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 368. 5. Aprilia Racing 355. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 213. 7. Gresini Racing 201. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 119. 9. LCR Honda 110. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 10. Repsol Honda 85.