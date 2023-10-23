Raúl Fernández: "Ducati is one step ahead".

As there was no more MotoGP race on Sunday at the Phillip Island GP Circuit, Raúl Fernández was unable to score any points on the GP weekend in Australia. Nevertheless, he supported the decisions of the race organizers.

RNF Aprilia rider Raúl Fernández missed out on the points at the MotoGP weekend in Australia. The Spaniard relied on the soft rear tyre for 27 laps in Saturday's race and had to watch idly as the tyre disintegrated in the end. After finishing 16th, hopes were pinned on Sunday's sprint, but the weather chaos meant the race was cancelled without replacement.

"We were very competitive, I had good pace in the race but I made a mistake," admitted the 22-year-old on Saturday. "We worked well and I want to thank the team and Aprilia for that. I enjoy the bike a lot, we just need to understand better what we can improve. At the end of the day, our goal is to win races and fight with Ducati. Ducati is one step ahead, we have to improve in the future."

What did Fernández think of the race organisers' decision to cancel Sunday's MotoGP sprint in 13 degrees, rain and storms? "I think the officials made a good decision," said the Aprilia rider. "In the morning the track was not a disaster and the wind was acceptable, but the problem was that during the Moto2 race the wind had increased very aggressively. We saw a lot of crashes."

"So it was a very good decision to postpone the main race to Saturday. Everyone had in mind that there would be worse weather on Sunday," the World Championship 20th placed rider concluded.

Result MotoGP Race, Phillip Island, 21.10.2023

1st Zarco, Ducati, 27 Rdn in 40:39.446 min

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.201 sec

3rd Di Giannatonio, Ducati, + 0.477

4th Binder, KTM, + 0.816

5th Martin, Ducati, + 1,008

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 8,827

7th Miller, KTM, + 9,283

8th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 9,387

9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 9.696

10th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12.523

11th Viñales, Aprilia, + 13.992

12th Marini, Ducati, + 17.078

13th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 19.443

14th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 20.949

15th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 21.118

16th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 32,538

17th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 37.663

18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 37,668

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 37,758

Crash: Augusto Fernández, KTM

Crash: Joan Mir, Honda

Did not start: Alex Rins, Honda

MotoGP World Championship standings after 31 of 39 races

1st Bagnaia, 366 points. 2nd Martin 339, 3rd Bezzecchi 293, 4th Binder 224, 5th Zarco 187, 6th Aleix Espargaró 185, 7th Viñales 170, 8th Marini 148, 9th Miller 144, 10th Quartararo 134, 11th Alex Márquez 115, 12th Di Giannantonio 86, 13th Morbidelli 79, 14th Oliveira 76, 15th Marc Mándeiro 67, 16th Marc Mández 67. Augusto Fernández 67. 16. Marc Márquez 65. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 50. 19. Bastianini 42. 20. Raúl Fernández 39. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 552 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 296. 3rd Aprilia 274. 4th Yamaha 154. 6th Honda 150.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 526 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 441. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 418. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 368. 5. Aprilia Racing 355. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 213. 7. Gresini Racing 201. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 119. 9. LCR Honda 110. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 10. Repsol Honda 85.