Pol Espargaró (GASGAS): Too fast for so much wind
"I enjoy riding here in all conditions. In the warm-up I was particularly fast because the bike was really good, not without reason there were four KTM or GASGAS in the top 8," Pol Espargaró told us. "We were fast, the feeling was very good and I was looking forward to the sprint. Nevertheless, I also say safety first - safety first!"
At other tracks, such as Barcelona, the wind can blow however it wants, but there is hardly any question of cancelling the race. "The track is wide and it doesn't have such fast corners. That means you have some reserves even in unexpected gusts of wind," the 32-year-old compared. "Here, on the other hand, there are a number of super-fast corners, like Turn 1 or the finish corner. At the same time, the track is comparatively narrow. If you still race in a strong wind, it can end badly."
Pol in no way wanted that to be taken as a criticism of the popular venue for the Australian GP, he stressed. "I enjoy Phillip Island, I love this place and I am not the only one. All the riders in all categories like to come here and face the challenge of this special track," Espargaró continued. "This morning it was still okay. There was wind, it was wet but it was acceptable, we have ridden in worse conditions. Then, in the Moto2 race, there were crashes because of the wind, and later the sprint was cancelled. Phillip Island is already a challenge without wind, with squalls riding here is impossible."
Because of this cancellation, Pol Espargaró will travel on to the Thailand Grand Prix without any spoils: like Jorge Martin, who was leading until the dramatic finale, and like Marc Márquez, for example, the GASGAS-Tech3 rider had gone down in the final sprint of the main race because of the soft tyre compound on the rear wheel.
"The choice of the soft tyre would have been good if the race pace had been a bit slower. But the expected drop in tyre performance came much earlier and more violently than expected, and at the same time the race was much faster than expected," sighed Pol. "Until lap 14 I did my best to manage the tyre grip, staying about two tenths of a second below the possible lap times. Still, the grip broke suddenly on that 14th lap, instead of after 20, 22 laps as we had hoped. We thought the soft option was the right one. The fact that representatives from three different factories decided that way shows how difficult it was to make a precise prediction. It was impressive how long Martin managed to manage the tyre grip, despite losing it at the end - Ducati definitely has an advantage on that point!"
MotoGP results warm-up, Phillip Island (22/10):
1st Viñales, Aprilia, 1:39.036 min.
2nd Martin, Ducati, + 1.204 sec
3rd Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1,266
4th Miller, KTM, + 1.433
5th Binder, KTM, + 1,686
6th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1,839
7th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 2,015
8th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 2,093
9th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 2.143
10th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 2.325
11th Mir, Honda, + 2.504
12th Marini, Ducati, + 2.598
13th Zarco, Ducati, + 2.680
14th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 2,821
15th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 3.610
16th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3.756
17th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 3,782
18th Bastianini, Ducati, + 4.142
19th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 4.541
20th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 4.712
21st Nakagami, Honda, + 7.316
Result MotoGP race, Phillip Island (21.10.):
1st Zarco, Ducati, 27 Rdn in 40:39.446 min.
2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.201 sec
3rd Di Giannatonio, Ducati, + 0,477
4th Binder, KTM, + 0.816
5th Martin, Ducati, + 1,008
6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 8,827
7th Miller, KTM, + 9,283
8th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 9,387
9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 9.696
10th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12.523
11th Viñales, Aprilia, + 13.992
12th Marini, Ducati, + 17.078
13th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 19.443
14th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 20.949
15th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 21.118
16th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 32,538
17th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 37.663
18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 37,668
19th Nakagami, Honda, + 37,758
Crash: Augusto Fernández, KTM
Crash: Joan Mir, Honda
Did not start: Alex Rins, Honda
MotoGP World Championship standings after 31 of 39 races:
1st Bagnaia, 366 points. 2nd Martin 339. 3rd Bezzecchi 293. 4th Binder 224. 5th Zarco 187. 6th Aleix Espargaró 185. 7th Viñales 170. 8th Marini 148. 9th Miller 144. 10th Quartararo 134. 11th Alex Márquez 115. 12th Di Giannantonio 86. 13th Morbidelli 79. 14th Oliveira 76. 15th Marc Marcández 67. Augusto Fernández 67. 16. Marc Márquez 65. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 50. 19. Bastianini 42. 20. Raúl Fernández 39. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.
Constructors' World Championship:
1st Ducati, 552 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 296. 3rd Aprilia 274. 4th Yamaha 154. 6th Honda 150.
Team World Championship:
1st Prima Pramac Racing, 526 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 441. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 418. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 368. 5. Aprilia Racing 355. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 213. 7. Gresini Racing 201. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 119. 9. LCR Honda 110. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 10. Repsol Honda 85.