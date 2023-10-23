Pol Espargaró (GASGAS): Too fast for so much wind

After finishing 8th in the rainy warm-up, Phillip Island specialist Pol Espargaró regretted the cancellation of the sprint race more than many others. But in case of doubt, safety first, the GASGAS-Tech3 rider also knows.

"I enjoy riding here in all conditions. In the warm-up I was particularly fast because the bike was really good, not without reason there were four KTM or GASGAS in the top 8," Pol Espargaró told us. "We were fast, the feeling was very good and I was looking forward to the sprint. Nevertheless, I also say safety first - safety first!"

At other tracks, such as Barcelona, the wind can blow however it wants, but there is hardly any question of cancelling the race. "The track is wide and it doesn't have such fast corners. That means you have some reserves even in unexpected gusts of wind," the 32-year-old compared. "Here, on the other hand, there are a number of super-fast corners, like Turn 1 or the finish corner. At the same time, the track is comparatively narrow. If you still race in a strong wind, it can end badly."

Pol in no way wanted that to be taken as a criticism of the popular venue for the Australian GP, he stressed. "I enjoy Phillip Island, I love this place and I am not the only one. All the riders in all categories like to come here and face the challenge of this special track," Espargaró continued. "This morning it was still okay. There was wind, it was wet but it was acceptable, we have ridden in worse conditions. Then, in the Moto2 race, there were crashes because of the wind, and later the sprint was cancelled. Phillip Island is already a challenge without wind, with squalls riding here is impossible."

Because of this cancellation, Pol Espargaró will travel on to the Thailand Grand Prix without any spoils: like Jorge Martin, who was leading until the dramatic finale, and like Marc Márquez, for example, the GASGAS-Tech3 rider had gone down in the final sprint of the main race because of the soft tyre compound on the rear wheel.

"The choice of the soft tyre would have been good if the race pace had been a bit slower. But the expected drop in tyre performance came much earlier and more violently than expected, and at the same time the race was much faster than expected," sighed Pol. "Until lap 14 I did my best to manage the tyre grip, staying about two tenths of a second below the possible lap times. Still, the grip broke suddenly on that 14th lap, instead of after 20, 22 laps as we had hoped. We thought the soft option was the right one. The fact that representatives from three different factories decided that way shows how difficult it was to make a precise prediction. It was impressive how long Martin managed to manage the tyre grip, despite losing it at the end - Ducati definitely has an advantage on that point!"

MotoGP results warm-up, Phillip Island (22/10):

1st Viñales, Aprilia, 1:39.036 min.

2nd Martin, Ducati, + 1.204 sec

3rd Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1,266

4th Miller, KTM, + 1.433

5th Binder, KTM, + 1,686

6th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1,839

7th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 2,015

8th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 2,093

9th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 2.143

10th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 2.325

11th Mir, Honda, + 2.504

12th Marini, Ducati, + 2.598

13th Zarco, Ducati, + 2.680

14th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 2,821

15th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 3.610

16th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3.756

17th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 3,782

18th Bastianini, Ducati, + 4.142

19th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 4.541

20th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 4.712

21st Nakagami, Honda, + 7.316

Result MotoGP race, Phillip Island (21.10.):

1st Zarco, Ducati, 27 Rdn in 40:39.446 min.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.201 sec

3rd Di Giannatonio, Ducati, + 0,477

4th Binder, KTM, + 0.816

5th Martin, Ducati, + 1,008

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 8,827

7th Miller, KTM, + 9,283

8th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 9,387

9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 9.696

10th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12.523

11th Viñales, Aprilia, + 13.992

12th Marini, Ducati, + 17.078

13th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 19.443

14th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 20.949

15th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 21.118

16th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 32,538

17th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 37.663

18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 37,668

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 37,758

Crash: Augusto Fernández, KTM

Crash: Joan Mir, Honda

Did not start: Alex Rins, Honda

MotoGP World Championship standings after 31 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 366 points. 2nd Martin 339. 3rd Bezzecchi 293. 4th Binder 224. 5th Zarco 187. 6th Aleix Espargaró 185. 7th Viñales 170. 8th Marini 148. 9th Miller 144. 10th Quartararo 134. 11th Alex Márquez 115. 12th Di Giannantonio 86. 13th Morbidelli 79. 14th Oliveira 76. 15th Marc Marcández 67. Augusto Fernández 67. 16. Marc Márquez 65. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 50. 19. Bastianini 42. 20. Raúl Fernández 39. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 552 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 296. 3rd Aprilia 274. 4th Yamaha 154. 6th Honda 150.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 526 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 441. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 418. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 368. 5. Aprilia Racing 355. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 213. 7. Gresini Racing 201. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 119. 9. LCR Honda 110. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 10. Repsol Honda 85.