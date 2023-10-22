Johann Zarco: A little out of practice with the backflip

Johann Zarco finally got over his reputation as the eternal runner-up and celebrated his first MotoGP triumph in Australia. But fears still plagued him in the finish bend.

Johann Zarco broke the spell on Saturday at the spectacular and exciting Phillip Island GP. In the thrilling finish, he secured his first victory - after 19 podiums since 2017, having already ridden and raced for Tech3-Yamaha, Red Bull KTM, LCR-Honda (three races in autumn 2019), Esponsorama Avintia Ducati and Pramac-Ducati. Pramac teammate Jorge Martin led 26 laps and four corners in the 27-lap thriller - then Zarco tricked him as the Spaniard's soft rear tyre became a limited grip case.

Zarco was jubilant at Phillip Island for his first GP win in more than 2500 days, having last triumphed at the 2016 Moto2 finale in Valencia. The Pramac-Ducati factory rider, who will ride for LCR-Honda in 2024 and 2025, was also the 120th GP winner in the history of the "premier class" (500cc and MotoGP), which has been held since 1949. And that exactly at the 120th Grand Prix of the 33-year-old veteran in the premier class.

Zarco didn't waste a second considering whether he should take Jorge Martin's title chances into account and let him have an extra five points. "I had a group of strong rivals behind me, I wasn't thinking about the world championship, I was only thinking about what I had to do," he reported. And no one resented him for this selfishness.

Zarco recounted that he was not overcome by emotion in the first moment after crossing the finish line. "Other thoughts went through my head first: 'Now it's done!' That's what came into my mind first. I was still unsure in the finish bend, I knew I would get a good drive there. But in a situation like that, when you open the throttle, you feel like you have zero engine power. You are afraid of being overtaken out of the slipstream on the finish line. I was afraid when I opened the throttle in the finish bend that I wouldn't have enough power and that I would be defenceless against the chasers. When I crossed the finish line as the winner, I was not overwhelmed by emotions, everything was calm inside me. Only one stone fell from my heart: 'It's done!' It was only on the out lap that it went through my mind - now we can rejoice and celebrate."

In the Moto2 World Championship, Zarco has regularly entertained fans with a perfect backflip after big wins. One could have imagined yesterday that he would also bring this "back flip" to the performance in Australia.

"I never gave a thought to the somersault before" Zarco assured. "But after crossing the finish line I thought, 'I'm obliged to do it.' I then found a suitable spot.... The 'back flip' wasn't flawless, because it's normal that after seven years you're a bit out of practice and have lost a few skills. At least I landed on my feet. The crowd was excited and happy; they could share the excitement with me."

Johann Zarco's missed MotoGP wins.

2nd place at Le Mans 2017: Zarco 3.134 sec behind Viñales

2nd place in Valencia 2017: Zarco 0.337 sec behind Pedrosa

3rd place in Sepang 2017: Zarco 9.738 sec behind Dovizioso

2nd place in Las Termas 2018: Zarco 0.251 sec behind Crutchlow

2nd place in Jerez 2018: Zarco 5.241 sec behind Marc Márquez

3rd place in Sepang 2018: Zarco 2.474 sec behind Marc Márquez

3rd place in Brno 2020: Zarco 6.470 sec behind Binder

2nd place in Doha 2021: Zarco 1.092 sec behind Viñales

2nd place in Doha 2021: Zarco 1.457 sec behind Quartararo

2nd place in Le Mans 2021: Zarco 3.970 sec behind Miller

2nd place in Catalunya 2021: Zarco 0.175 sec behind Oliveira

2nd place Portimão 2022: Zarco 5.409 sec behind Quartararo

2nd place Sachsenring 2022: Zarco 4.939 sec behind Quartararo

3rd place Mandalika 2022: Zarco 3.158 sec behind Oliveira

3rd place Catalunya 2022: Zarco 8.385 sec behind Quartararo

2nd place at Las Termas 2023: Zarco 4.085 sec behind Bezzecchi

3rd place at Le Mans 2023: Zarco 4.795 sec behind Bezzecchi

3rd place at Mugello 2023: Zarco 1.977 sec behind Bagnaia

3rd place Sachsenring 2023: Zarco 7.013 sec behind Martin