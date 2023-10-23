Augusto Fernández (GASGAS): "We have the speed".

After a crash in the main race on Saturday, GASGAS rider Augusto Fernández travelled on to Thailand without points, but nevertheless gained positive aspects from the Australian Grand Prix.

"In the warm-up, the conditions were still halfway okay, we were riding at a just acceptable limit and could have held the sprint race if the weather had not deteriorated further. But the later it got, the stronger the wind became, and therefore it was the correct decision to call off the sprint. It makes no sense to take incalculable risks," Augusto Fernández agreed with his colleagues.

However, a drop of bitterness remained. "After the crash on Saturday, when my front wheel slipped off on the 13th lap for reasons I couldn't explain, I really wanted to compete again. I wanted to show that we had the speed to be in contention. I wanted to finish the job," explained the MotoGP rookie, who had started the weekend at Phillip Island strongly in second place in FP1.

Despite the grid penalty the stewards had handed him for dawdling on the racing line in practice - the Spaniard had to line up 17th on the grid instead of 14th - Fernández had quickly made up ground and was already in the points when the mishap happened to him.

"I have had a few setbacks in the last few races. But we have also shown that we are slowly but surely getting to where we want to be," summed up last year's Moto2 World Champion. "That's the positive I want to take to the next race in Thailand - the feeling of being there with the music!"

MotoGP race result, Phillip Island (21/10):

1st Zarco, Ducati, 27 Rdn in 40:39.446 min.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.201 sec

3rd Di Giannatonio, Ducati, + 0,477

4th Binder, KTM, + 0.816

5th Martin, Ducati, + 1,008

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 8,827

7th Miller, KTM, + 9,283

8th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 9,387

9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 9.696

10th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12.523

11th Viñales, Aprilia, + 13.992

12th Marini, Ducati, + 17.078

13th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 19.443

14th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 20.949

15th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 21.118

16th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 32,538

17th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 37.663

18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 37,668

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 37,758

Crash: Augusto Fernández, KTM

Crash: Joan Mir, Honda

Did not start: Alex Rins, Honda

MotoGP World Championship standings after 31 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 366 points. 2. Martin 339. 3. Bezzecchi 293. 4. Binder 224. 5. Zarco 187. 6. Aleix Espargaró 185. 7. Viñales 170. 8. Marini 148. 9. Miller 144. 10. Quartararo 134. 11. Alex Márquez 115. 12. Di Giannantonio 86. 13. Morbidelli 79. 14. Oliveira 76. 15. Augusto Fernández 67. 16. Marc Márquez 65. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 50. 19. Bastianini 42. 20. Raúl Fernández 39. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 552 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 296. 3rd Aprilia 274. 4th Yamaha 154. 6th Honda 150.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 526 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 441. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 418. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 368. 5. Aprilia Racing 355. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 213. 7. Gresini Racing 201. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 119. 9. LCR Honda 110. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 10. Repsol Honda 85.