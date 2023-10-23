Franco Morbidelli (Yamaha): "I suffered a lot".

After Saturday's race at Phillip Island, Franco Morbidelli complained of major problems in the second half of the race. His ordeal finally ended outside the points in 17th place.

Actually, Franco Morbidelli (28) deserves a lot of praise. He also finished in Australia and is thus the only rider in the entire field who has finished every race. But after Japan, he failed to score points for the second time at Phillip Island. As a result, he is currently 13th in the world championship, a modest 287 points behind world championship leader Pecco Bagnaia.

Nevertheless, the Italian with Brazilian roots will be on the same bike as the world champion next season. It has been known for a month that he will succeed Johann Zarco in the Prima-Pramac team on a 2024 Ducati. The same Zarco who spectacularly won the race on the Australian island circuit on Saturday.

Morbidelli, for his part, at least managed to keep a competitive group with Pol Espargaró and Takaaki Nakagami at bay on his Yamaha. However, it was all about who would finish last. "In the first half of the race I was actually doing quite well and I was getting good lap times. There was an interesting group in front of me, but I just never got close enough to them," summed up the eleven-time GP winner and 2020 MotoGP runner-up.

"Then in the second half of the race I suffered a lot. I then fell back a bit too far. The choice of the medium front compound was possibly the wrong choice. But we have to keep fighting. Everything is possible and we have to keep believing," said "Frankie" after the race. "We have to improve. But it looks like we don't have much room for improvement."

There was no new chance on Sunday, the sprint fell victim to the storm and gusts of wind. "I'm sorry for the fans who waited so long in the rain, but the weather prevented us from giving them another race. It's a shame, but luckily we did the GP race on Saturday. It was a bitter weekend. We will try to do better in Thailand," Morbidelli added.

Result MotoGP race, Phillip Island (21.10.):

1st Zarco, Ducati, 27 Rdn in 40:39.446 min.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.201 sec

3rd Di Giannatonio, Ducati, + 0,477

4th Binder, KTM, + 0.816

5th Martin, Ducati, + 1,008

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 8,827

7th Miller, KTM, + 9,283

8th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 9,387

9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 9.696

10th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12.523

11th Viñales, Aprilia, + 13.992

12th Marini, Ducati, + 17.078

13th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 19.443

14th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 20.949

15th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 21.118

16th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 32,538

17th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 37.663

18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 37,668

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 37,758

Crash: Augusto Fernández, KTM

Crash: Joan Mir, Honda

Did not start: Alex Rins, Honda

MotoGP World Championship standings after 31 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 366 points. 2. Martin 339. 3. Bezzecchi 293. 4. Binder 224. 5. Zarco 187. 6. Aleix Espargaró 185. 7. Viñales 170. 8. Marini 148. 9. Miller 144. 10. Quartararo 134. 11. Alex Márquez 115. 12. Di Giannantonio 86. 13. Morbidelli 79. 14. Oliveira 76. 15. Augusto Fernández 67. 16. Marc Márquez 65. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 50. 19. Bastianini 42. 20. Raúl Fernández 39. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 552 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 296. 3rd Aprilia 274. 4th Yamaha 154. 6th Honda 150.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 526 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 441. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 418. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 368. 5. Aprilia Racing 355. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 213. 7. Gresini Racing 201. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 119. 9. LCR Honda 110. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 10. Repsol Honda 85.