Stefan Bradl: "Participation in Buriram not possible".

Whether Alex Rins will be able to compete for LCR-Honda in Thailand is questionable after his withdrawal from the Australian GP. Stefan Bradl and Iker Lecuona are not available as replacements.

While the hospital in Melbourne, where LCR Honda rider Cal Crutchlow's complicated ankle fracture was artfully patched up in 2018, is now investigating whether Alex Rins will be able to contest the Thailand GP at the Chang International Circuit next weekend, Honda is once again having to search for a replacement rider.

But Stefan Bradl is testing in Jerez this wiche and Iker Lecuona is taking part in the World Superbike Championship finale at the Circuito de Jerez from 27 to 29 October. So LCR-Honda has two options: Either Rins will not be replaced, or a slow substitute rider like Takuma Takahashi will have to step in again, who lost a whopping 5.040 seconds to the best time at LCR-Honda on Friday in Misano and was not allowed to compete on Saturday because of exceeding the 107 per cent rule.

Stefan Bradl has replaced Rins at LCR-Honda so far in Assen/NL (13th), Buddh/India (15th) and then in Motegi/Japan (14th), where he was called up by HRC as a reserve rider and stepped in after the injured Rins (complicated tibia and fibula fracture on Saturday in the sprint at Mugello) had to pack it in because of too much pain.

Rins then contested the Indonesian GP two weeks later and also rode on Friday at Phillip Island, where he was the best Honda rider with 12th place. But then the pain became unbearable again because of the loose screws. He withdrew from the Grand Prix before the third practice on Saturday.

That means no Grand Prix has yet taken place in 2023 with all 22 regular riders.

"I came back from Melbourne at 7am on Sunday morning and landed back in Munich," Stefan Bradl told SPEEDWEEK.com. "Because I'm testing in Jerez this week on Tuesday and Wednesday and flying to Spain today. "So in Thailand I can't fill in at LCR."

This schedule from HRC also meant Bradl was unable to line up at Phillip Island for Saturday instead of Rins. "It was never planned from the beginning that I would ride in Australia," the Bavarian described.

LCR team boss Lucio Cecchinello, who was still jubilant about Rins' terrific GP victory in Texas, is also not exactly thrilled by the eternal back and forth between Rins and his environment, was noticeable in Phillip Island.

"After all, I have ridden in Buriram before, in 2017 together with Nicky Hayden for Honda in the World Superbike Championship," Stefan Bradl looked back.