TV and streaming schedule for the 2023 Thailand GP

The Chang International Circuit in Buriram awaits the MotoGP aces this weekend: When, how and where fans can keep up with the action from home.

As usual, ServusTV will broadcast the qualifying sessions and the sprint of the MotoGP class live on free TV in Germany, Austria and Switzerland on Saturday, followed by the three GP races on Sunday - flanked by preliminary reports, analyses and interviews.

Atime difference of five and six hours respectively ensures that things will start early next weekend, even if not quite as early as at the last Australian GP. MotoGP qualifying starts at 5.50 a.m. on Saturday, followed by the sprint at 10 a.m. (CEST). The main race of the premier class will then start on Sunday at 9 a.m. (CET).

Alternatively, ServusTV will also broadcast the "premier class" in a repeat: On Saturday from 11.35 am in Austria and 10.40 am in Germany, as well as on Sunday from 11.15 am.

There is only one TV alternative to the Austrian private channel in Switzerland: SRF zwei will broadcast the MotoGP main race live on Sunday. The sprint on Saturday will be added in the afternoon.

The full streaming offer

On the video and streaming platform ServusTV On there is not only the ServusTV programme in German, for users in Austria all the action from Friday onwards (all practice sessions, qualifying sessions and races) can be seen in livestream with original English commentary.

If the TV rights permit broadcasting in Germany as well as Austria, the ServusTV stream with German commentary will also be available as usual for users with an IP address from Germany - i.e. for qualifying and races in all classes.

Tip: During the overseas stops, the sessions of all classes are available for viewing as a video immediately after the broadcast, not only for users in Austria but also in Germany!

As a paid alternative, the Dorna livestream is available on motogp.com. The subscription for the entire season usually costs 139.99 euros. Live timing is also included for 148.99 euros. However, because the fourth-last Grand Prix of the season is already coming up, the World Championship promoter is now granting a whopping 70 per cent discount on the video pass package.

In return, all sessions are available live and on demand with English commentary on the official website. In addition, there are numerous videos with interviews and insights behind the scenes of the MotoGP World Championship. The archive also contains all GP races since 1992.

TV programme Thailand GP 2023: