TV and streaming schedule for the 2023 Thailand GP

by Nora Lantschner - Automatic translation from German
Fitti Weisse

The Chang International Circuit in Buriram awaits the MotoGP aces this weekend: When, how and where fans can keep up with the action from home.

As usual, ServusTV will broadcast the qualifying sessions and the sprint of the MotoGP class live on free TV in Germany, Austria and Switzerland on Saturday, followed by the three GP races on Sunday - flanked by preliminary reports, analyses and interviews.

Atime difference of five and six hours respectively ensures that things will start early next weekend, even if not quite as early as at the last Australian GP. MotoGP qualifying starts at 5.50 a.m. on Saturday, followed by the sprint at 10 a.m. (CEST). The main race of the premier class will then start on Sunday at 9 a.m. (CET).

Alternatively, ServusTV will also broadcast the "premier class" in a repeat: On Saturday from 11.35 am in Austria and 10.40 am in Germany, as well as on Sunday from 11.15 am.

There is only one TV alternative to the Austrian private channel in Switzerland: SRF zwei will broadcast the MotoGP main race live on Sunday. The sprint on Saturday will be added in the afternoon.

The full streaming offer

On the video and streaming platform ServusTV On there is not only the ServusTV programme in German, for users in Austria all the action from Friday onwards (all practice sessions, qualifying sessions and races) can be seen in livestream with original English commentary.

If the TV rights permit broadcasting in Germany as well as Austria, the ServusTV stream with German commentary will also be available as usual for users with an IP address from Germany - i.e. for qualifying and races in all classes.

Tip: During the overseas stops, the sessions of all classes are available for viewing as a video immediately after the broadcast, not only for users in Austria but also in Germany!

As a paid alternative, the Dorna livestream is available on motogp.com. The subscription for the entire season usually costs 139.99 euros. Live timing is also included for 148.99 euros. However, because the fourth-last Grand Prix of the season is already coming up, the World Championship promoter is now granting a whopping 70 per cent discount on the video pass package.

In return, all sessions are available live and on demand with English commentary on the official website. In addition, there are numerous videos with interviews and insights behind the scenes of the MotoGP World Championship. The archive also contains all GP races since 1992.

TV programme Thailand GP 2023:
Friday, 27 October
CEST Series Session ServusTV
Austria
 ServusTV
Germany
 SRF
two
04.00
 Moto3 FP1 Int. stream
from 03.55

04.50
Moto2
 FP1
05.45 MotoGP FP1
08.15 Moto3 FP2
09.05
 Moto2
 FP2
10.00 MotoGP Practice
Saturday, 28 October
CEST Series Session ServusTV
Austria 		ServusTV
Germany
 SRF
two
03.40 Moto3 FP3 Int. stream
from 03.35



04.25
 Moto2
 FP3
05.10 MotoGP FP2
05.50 MotoGP Qualifying 1 05.40-06.45
TV & Stream		 05.40-06.45
TV & Stream
06.15 MotoGP Qualifying 2
07.50
 Moto3
 Quali 1
 07.40-10.40
TV & Stream		 07.40-10.40
TV & Stream


08.15
 Moto3
 Quali 2
08.45 Moto2 Quali 1
09.10 Moto2 Quali 2
10.00
 MotoGP
 Sprint
 14.10-
14.50
Sunday, 29 October
CEST Series Session ServusTV
Austria 		ServusTV
Germany
 SRF
two
04.40
 MotoGP
 Warm-
up
 Int. stream
from 04.35








06.00 Moto3 Race 05.20-10.15
TV & Stream

05.20-10.15
TV & Stream
07.15 Moto2 Race
09.00
 MotoGP
 Race
 08.50-
09.50