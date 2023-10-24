Pit Beirer: No carbon chassis for the GASGAS team?

Brad Binder and Jack Miller switched from the steel frame to KTM's new carbon chassis at the Japan GP (1.10.). Possibly the steel frame will be further developed with the GASGAS-Tech3 team in the future.

Brad Binder and Jack Miller didn't quite meet Red Bull-KTM's expectations at the Australian GP, finishing 4th and 7th in Saturday's 27-lap full distance race. But the 1st, 2nd and 5th place finishes by KTM MotoGP factory riders Binder, Miller and Pol Espargaró in qualifying on Friday also commanded some respect from the competition. But only Binder and Miller had the new carbon chassis at their disposal.

The KTM Factory Racing Team shone at the Misano GP with fourth place by test rider and wildcard rider Dani Pedrosa, who surprisingly used the new carbon chassis there, which was then also test ridden by Binder and Miller for the first time at the Monday test there and found to be good. The starting signal for the development had been given a year earlier.

After the successful debut of 38-year-old Dani Pedrosa, further new carbon chassis were ordered and produced, but they were not ready for use two weeks later in India (24 September). It was not until the Japan GP (1 October) that four carbon chassis were airfreighted to Motegi. On Friday the KTM aces compared one carbon frame each with a steel version; on Saturday Binder and Miller only used two carbon KTMs each.

The pioneering role with the new chassis material (the competition relies entirely on aluminium monocoques) is surprising, because the Austrians have always described the tubular steel frame as KTM's DNA and religion.

But now a new DNA is emerging at KTM, at least in the MotoGP World Championship. SPEEDWEEK.com asked KTM Motorsport Director Pit Beirer: Has the steel frame had its day?

Pit, the question now arises: When will the GASGAS Factory Team with Pol Espargaró and Augusto Fernández still be supplied with carbon frames in 2023?

That is not our priority at the moment. Our priority now is to get to know this new chassis in extreme cases, and MotoGP is an extreme case.

We have seen since Japan: When you bring in a new chassis in the middle of the season, the first thing you have to do is set it up and find out what the right levers are to turn in every weather condition and on every track.

We have flown the new chassis and spare parts to the Grand Prix by air freight.

The important thing for us now is that Brad Binder has the strongest performance package at his disposal, because he is the one who implements it best.

We are still learning all the time. In Motegi we had a wet race and got some first insights. In the wet warm-up on Sunday at Phillip Island we were able to ride it again in the rain. In Australia we were much better prepared for the rain practice.

Jack and Brad finished third and fourth, with Augusto and Pol not far behind in sixth and eighth.

We won't see carbon frames in the GASGAS-Tech3 pit in 2023?

Our two Red Bull KTM regular riders have now only done three Grand Prix with the carbon chassis. We definitely need two or more more Grand Prix until we can properly assess the potential of the new material. Then the season will be largely over.

In the meantime, we are considering whether it makes sense to equip our two different MotoGP brands with different chassis materials.

Originally, our goal was to become MotoGP world champion with the trellis steel frame. We have won seven MotoGP races so far with this concept, two with Brad, five with Miguel. Brad Binder finished sixth in the 2022 World Championship with it, Pol Espargaró was already fifth in the 2020 World Championship. And before the 2023 Japanese GP, Brad was fourth in the WRC with the steel chassis.

We still believe in steel and will continue to test and develop new steel frames. It is not crucial what material the frames will be made of at GASGAS. It is quite possible that we will continue to develop the carbon and steel chassis for 2024 in parallel.

80 per cent of the starting field relies on aluminium chassis. All three material concepts are competitive, the times are often within a second.

We will continue to innovate and go in a different direction with one of our two brands.

Will Pol Espargaró, Augusto Fernández or even rookie Pedro Acosta be allowed to do a carbon test ride at the Valencia test?

At the moment it is not our plan to forcefully bring the new chassis to the second team.

We primarily want to use the next few races to really understand the new material perfectly and set it up to have a very stable package for the winter tests and the coming season.

Brad Binder says the carbon frame provides much more rear grip. So there is no way back to steel for the Red Bull KTM team?

No one has said that. We got excellent results in testing, Dani got great results with the wildcard at Misano.

We are not ruling anything out, forward or back.

With the carbon chassis, we must now have the opportunity to try it in all weather conditions, at all temperatures on all tracks.

Which chassis material will be used in the 2024 KTM Factory Team has not yet been finally decided. But at the moment the performance of this chassis is clearly a leap forward.

