Alex Rins confirms: No participation in Thailand GP

After consulting his doctors in Madrid, it is clear: LCR Honda rider Alex Rins will miss next weekend's race in Buriram and will undergo a minor procedure instead.

On 10 June, Alex Rins crashed heavily in the sprint of the Italian GP in the fast Arrabbiata 1 (turn 8 of the Mugello Circuit). In the process, he suffered a double fractured tibia and a calf bone that was also broken in two places. Two operations in Florence and Madrid and a total of 16 days in hospital were necessary as a result.

The 27-year-old Spaniard was particularly troubled by nerve pain, so his comeback had to be postponed several times. At the Japanese GP, the LCR rider made an attempt at the end of September, but had to hand over his RC213V to Stefan Bradl after the Friday practice sessions. Two weeks later, at the Indonesian GP, Rins brought a race weekend to a close for the first time after a four-month injury break and was rewarded with 9th place in a GP race that was full of failures.

In Australia last weekend, however, the pain was once again too much and Rins did not take to the Phillip Island Grand Prix circuit on Saturday. Instead, he underwent a check-up in Melbourne. At least nothing had shifted, he reported afterwards, relieved. However, in order to get to the bottom of the problems and to consult with his doctors, he started his journey home to Spain on Sunday.

The next check-up was scheduled for Tuesday in Madrid. The Austin winner then announced via his social media channels: "I am happy after the visit. The injury continues to develop positively. We have identified the cause of the pain and will do a small procedure to alleviate it. I won't be there in Thailand, but we continue to work towards a full recovery."

The LCR Honda Castrol team did not yet announce whether and how Rins will be replaced in Buriram. Fact is: Neither Stefan Bradl (tests in Jerez) nor Iker Lecuona (World Superbike Championship final in Jerez) are available.

Result MotoGP race, Phillip Island (21.10.):

1st Zarco, Ducati, 27 Rdn in 40:39.446 min.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.201 sec

3rd Di Giannatonio, Ducati, + 0.477

4th Binder, KTM, + 0.816

5th Martin, Ducati, + 1,008

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 8,827

7th Miller, KTM, + 9,283

8th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 9,387

9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 9.696

10th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12.523

11th Viñales, Aprilia, + 13.992

12th Marini, Ducati, + 17.078

13th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 19.443

14th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 20.949

15th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 21.118

16th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 32,538

17th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 37.663

18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 37,668

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 37,758

Crash: Augusto Fernández, KTM

Crash: Joan Mir, Honda

Did not start: Alex Rins, Honda

MotoGP World Championship standings after 31 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 366 points. 2. Martin 339. 3. Bezzecchi 293. 4. Binder 224. 5. Zarco 187. 6. Aleix Espargaró 185. 7. Viñales 170. 8. Marini 148. 9. Miller 144. 10. Quartararo 134. 11. Alex Márquez 115. 12. Di Giannantonio 86. 13. Morbidelli 79. 14. Oliveira 76. 15. Augusto Fernández 67. 16. Marc Márquez 65. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 50. 19. Bastianini 42. 20. Raúl Fernández 39. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 552 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 296. 3rd Aprilia 274. 4th Yamaha 154. 6th Honda 150.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 526 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 441. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 418. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 368. 5. Aprilia Racing 355. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 213. 7. Gresini Racing 201. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 119. 9. LCR Honda 110. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 10. Repsol Honda 85.