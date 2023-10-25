Pecco Bagnaia: "Ds was the only option for Jorge".

MotoGP World Championship leader Pecco Bagnaia talks about his strategy in the Phillip Island race and tells us what thoughts went through his head when his World Championship rival Jorge Martin pulled away.

When the lights went out at the start of the MotoGP main race at Phillip Island, Jorge Martin hurried away from the field. The Prima-Pramac Ducati rider was on the soft tyres and therefore wanted to get an early advantage over the rest of the field, as Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia also knew.

"Today it was very important to stay calm," explained the World Championship leader. "When I saw Jorge pull away, I knew that was the only option for him because he had chosen the soft tyre. He needed to get a cushion for the last laps," recounted the Ducati factory rider, who finished the race in second place behind winner Johann Zarco.

"I saw Brad trying to follow him and that's when I thought maybe I was a bit too slow," confessed the Italian, who had been running in fourth position behind Brad Binder and Fabio Di Giannantonio at the start of the race. "I then turned it up a bit, but not too much, because I knew that the rear medium tyre would degrade more if I didn't go easy on it," he added.

Patience paid off. "After seven, eight or ten laps I saw that the gap Brad and Jorge had opened up wasn't getting any bigger. I knew then that I was in a good position. I thought to myself that I mustn't cause a crash while trying to catch up with them. It was clear that they would have a duel and then it would be easier to catch them. I followed a completely different race strategy than in Mandalika," reported Bagnaia, who was right.

On the last lap he passed Martin, who in turn dropped back to fifth place. This allowed the Ducati factory rider to increase his lead in the World Championship standings to 27 points. "I knew I had to watch my rear tyre and stay calm," added the 26-year-old from Turin.

Result MotoGP race, Phillip Island (21.10.):

1st Zarco, Ducati, 27 Rdn in 40:39.446 min.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.201 sec

3rd Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0,477

4th Binder, KTM, + 0.816

5th Martin, Ducati, + 1,008

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 8,827

7th Miller, KTM, + 9,283

8th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 9,387

9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 9.696

10th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12.523

11th Viñales, Aprilia, + 13.992

12th Marini, Ducati, + 17.078

13th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 19.443

14th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 20.949

15th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 21.118

16th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 32,538

17th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 37.663

18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 37,668

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 37,758

Crash: Augusto Fernández, KTM

Crash: Joan Mir, Honda

Did not start: Alex Rins, Honda

MotoGP World Championship standings after 31 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 366 points. 2. Martin 339. 3. Bezzecchi 293. 4. Binder 224. 5. Zarco 187. 6. Aleix Espargaró 185. 7. Viñales 170. 8. Marini 148. 9. Miller 144. 10. Quartararo 134. 11. Alex Márquez 115. 12. Di Giannantonio 86. 13. Morbidelli 79. 14. Oliveira 76. 15. Augusto Fernández 67. 16. Marc Márquez 65. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 50. 19. Bastianini 42. 20. Raúl Fernández 39. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 552 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 296. 3rd Aprilia 274. 4th Yamaha 154. 6th Honda 150.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 526 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 441. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 418. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 368. 5. Aprilia Racing 355. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 213. 7. Gresini Racing 201. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 119. 9. LCR Honda 110. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 10. Repsol Honda 85.