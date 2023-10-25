LCR waives substitute for Rins in Buriram

Alex Rins, who continues to suffer the after-effects of his complicated right leg injury, will miss next weekend's Thailand GP. LCR has just confirmed that he will not be replaced.

Alex Rins suffered a double tibia and fibula fracture in the Mugello sprint on 10 June. At Phillip Island, he had to interrupt his comeback again on Saturday due to severe pain. This means that the 27-year-old Spaniard has already missed nine Grands Prix this season (with a ninth place in Indonesia one and a half weeks ago).

After a visit to Madrid yesterday, it is clear that the LCR Honda Castrol team will also have to do without the Austin winner in Buriram next weekend. The doctors identified a hernia in the area of the fibula as a possible cause of the pain. Rins will undergo a minor procedure on his right leg on Thursday to improve the healing process.

Lucio Cecchinello's Honda customer team will not field a replacement for the Catalan at the Thailand GP. It was too short notice, the corresponding announcement said on Wednesday.