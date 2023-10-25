Fabio Quartararo: Mixed memories of Buriram

After the Yamaha debacle at Phillip Island, Fabio Quartararo is hoping first and foremost for good weather at the Thailand GP. But he also emphasises: "We know that we have to work.

The current overseas triple with three consecutive Grands Prix started well for Fabio Quartararo with a strong third place at the Indonesian GP in Mandalika, but at Phillip Island the 2021 World Champion had to accept a damper. Starting from 17th on the grid, he was unable to finish higher than 14th in the early main race on Saturday.

There was no chance of revenge on Sunday due to strong gusts of wind, and there was no thought of staging the sprint in Australia. "We were not in the best starting position, but I would have liked to see our potential in the sprint. But the weather didn't allow it on Sunday and that was a pity because I like the track a lot," regretted the Yamaha factory rider.

"We had a difficult weekend at Phillip Island, so we know we have to work," but Fabio's eyes are already looking ahead to the upcoming Thailand GP. "We are hoping for better weather. Last year the race at the Chang Circuit didn't go according to plan, but generally I like the track a lot. We will definitely give 100 per cent again to get back towards the top."

Indeed, "El Diablo" suffered a fiasco last year on a rainy race day in Buriram, finishing 17th, which put eventual world champion Pecco Bagnaia back within striking distance in the title fight. In 2019, however, Quartararo had already been on pole position as a rookie at the Thailand GP, losing the battle for victory by just 0.171 sec to Marc Márquez.

Result MotoGP race, Phillip Island (21.10.):

1st Zarco, Ducati, 27 Rdn in 40:39.446 min.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.201 sec

3rd Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0,477

4th Binder, KTM, + 0.816

5th Martin, Ducati, + 1,008

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 8,827

7th Miller, KTM, + 9,283

8th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 9,387

9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 9.696

10th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12.523

11th Viñales, Aprilia, + 13.992

12th Marini, Ducati, + 17.078

13th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 19.443

14th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 20.949

15th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 21.118

16th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 32,538

17th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 37.663

18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 37,668

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 37,758

Crash: Augusto Fernández, KTM

Crash: Joan Mir, Honda

Did not start: Alex Rins, Honda

MotoGP World Championship standings after 31 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 366 points. 2. Martin 339. 3. Bezzecchi 293. 4. Binder 224. 5. Zarco 187. 6. Aleix Espargaró 185. 7. Viñales 170. 8. Marini 148. 9. Miller 144. 10. Quartararo 134. 11. Alex Márquez 115. 12. Di Giannantonio 86. 13. Morbidelli 79. 14. Oliveira 76. 15. Augusto Fernández 67. 16. Marc Márquez 65. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 50. 19. Bastianini 42. 20. Raúl Fernández 39. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 552 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 296. 3rd Aprilia 274. 4th Yamaha 154. 6th Honda 150.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 526 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 441. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 418. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 368. 5. Aprilia Racing 355. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 213. 7. Gresini Racing 201. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 119. 9. LCR Honda 110. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 10. Repsol Honda 85.