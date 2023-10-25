After Marc Márquez: Who will be Honda's torchbearer?

After eleven years, HRC will have to do without six-time MotoGP champion Marc Márquez at the end of the 2023 season. Columnist Michael Scott in search of a new reference for the stumbling giant.

If one finds oneself in darkness, one can usually find a way out, given competence and willpower. Provided you can also find a torch.

No one will doubt that Honda Racing Corporation, clearly in the dark at the moment, would lack competence or willpower. The most successful manufacturer in the history of motorcycling definitely has the engineering skills and the entrepreneurial determination to pull itself out of this darkness. But who will hold the torch high?

Honda needs a good rider. One with skill, dedication and the necessary patience... Because these things take time.

With the confirmation of Marc Márquez's departure, speculation inevitably abounded. There are some interesting possibilities.

Johann Zarco has a lot of experience - and comes from Ducati to boot. Lucio Cecchinello, however, pushed to keep the now MotoGP winner in his ranks. The Frenchman himself made it clear in Australia that he was not a one-season stopgap and preferred a two-year contract with LCR. But could HRC still get both parties to change their minds with cogent arguments?

Miguel Oliveira's name keeps coming up. Another rider who combines the skills of a five-time MotoGP winner with experience and keen intelligence. And a portion of resentment because he had to give up his place at Red Bull KTM for Jack Miller, then defiantly turned down the GASGAS-Tech3 offer and ventured a new start - with Aprilia, but also only with customer team status. He makes no secret of his wish to return to a factory team as soon as possible. However, he makes high demands.

Iker Lecuona was allowed to gain MotoGP experience five times this season as a substitute. The Spaniard shows enthusiasm, but does not have a great track record. However, he could at least do a lot of laps to test parts. He has the drive of a rider who is desperate to prove himself in MotoGP again and will take every opportunity to do so.

Theoretically, Pol Espargaró is now also without a regular rider contract for 2024, because he has to make room at GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3 for the up-and-coming Pedro Acosta. But neither Pol nor the Repsol team are willing to add another chapter to their two-year, crash-ridden misery. No one would want to see that happen again.

With Marc's move to the Gresini Racing Team, however, there is another candidate who, at an advanced stage of the season, is still without a bike for 2024: Fabio Di Giannantonio, who, although he made few bright spots in his first year and a half in the premier class, has really come on strong in recent races. The 25-year-old Roman followed up two top-10 results in India with seventh place in the sprint in Indonesia and a fourth place in the main race. Last Saturday, in an early Grand Prix at Phillip Island, he climbed the MotoGP podium for the first time in third place after a spectacular last lap. Not a bad calling card for an unemployed rider.

So it's going to be interesting.

At Marc Márquez's departure, the Honda budget will heave a sigh of relief (and it may even be boosted by any contractual penalty). So there's more than enough for all of the above to sacrifice hopes of short-term success and instead help Honda return to form.

Not all potential torchbearers are riders

Marc himself spoke openly this year about the need for Honda to shed its conservative ways by recruiting (that is, poaching) some of the talent that has driven the rise of the European brands.

HRC acknowledged this, at least indirectly, when Shinichi Kokubu, long-time HRC general manager, had to take his hat. He had held leading roles since the 1990s.

Ducati racing boss Gigi Dall'Igna admitted only recently in an interview with the Italian sports daily "La Gazzetta dello Sport" that he had turned down an offer from Japan. Having already painstakingly led Ducati to the top, he didn't want to take on the challenge at Honda. Or did he perhaps feel that he would not have the same authority there as he enjoys at Borgo Panigale, where he can do pretty much whatever he wants?

There are other engineers, of course, but none as renowned. Still, you can be sure that Repsol Honda team manager Alberto Puig is knocking on some doors.

Then there is another equally important name, even if it is neither a rider nor an engineer: Carmelo Ezpeleta, the boss of Dorna. As always, he plays a crucial role.

Even before Marc's transfer bomb exploded, Carmelo had floated the idea of helping the stumbling Japanese manufacturers with special "concessions". In other words, those concessions such as further development of the engine during the season and unlimited testing that helped Ducati, KTM and Aprilia to become competitive.

Ducati is not keen on the idea, and in the manufacturers' association MSMA, decisions have to be unanimous. In the end, however, Ezpeleta is the boss...

And the most important candidate?

Marc Márquez remains the most important candidate. He has only agreed a one-year contract with Gresini. If Honda manages to turn things around next year, he could return - with Ducati input, his sheer determination and his outstanding talent.

Stranger things have happened.