Repsol-Honda: Di Giannantonio's chances increase

HRC has to replace Marc Márquez as well as Alex Rins for the 2024 season. The influx of top riders is limited. Honda has been rebuffed everywhere, so Di Giannantonio has justified hopes.

In recent years, there has been a constant coming and going in the Repsol Honda pit next to Marc Márquez. After Dani Pedrosa's withdrawal, Jorge Lorenzo came for 2019. But the supposed "dream team" with Márquez and the three-time world champion turned into a nightmare. The Mallorcan left before the second year and signed on as a Yamaha test rider in 2020.

2020 Moto2 world champion Alex Márquez got the coveted spot, which is actually not intended for rookies. But the world champion's brother was ditched for 2021 before the season even started and replaced by Pol Espargaró, who left in frustration after two years and only two podiums. Joan Mir took his place in 2023 - as World Championship 22nd, the 2020 World Champion (on Suzuki) has not really managed to break through at HRC so far.

Now the Honda Racing Corporation is losing Alex Rins to the Yamaha factory team (despite a contract for 2024) and Marc Márquez to Gresini Ducati - he too would be tied to the Japanese giant for the coming season. For a rumoured annual fee of 18 to 20 million euros. But the six-time MotoGP world champion prefers to ride a used Desmosedici GP23 for free.

That is why there is an acute shortage of personnel in the MotoGP squad over at HRC. Superbike factory rider Iker Lecuona failed to score points in his five appearances in 2023 and was therefore not considered for either LCR or Repsol.

For the LCR team, therefore, Phillip Island hired Johann Zarco (33) as a stopgap, although Lucio Cecchinello's team is actually supposed to train hopeful talents.

Zarco was only offered a one-year contract at Ducati, for 2025 he was to be shunted off to the Superbike World Championship. That's why he agreed to the deal with HRC - and to the adventure with the unruly and ejectable Honda RC213V.

The HRC managers then knocked on the door of every conceivable candidate, but they all have watertight contracts - from Oliveira to Viñales as well as Aleix Espargaró and Moto2 World Championship leader Pedro Acosta.

Aprilia Racing CEO Massimo Rivola and RNF-Aprilia team owner Razlan Razali announced before the Mandalika GP when asked by SPEEDWEEK.com: "Oliveira will also ride for Aprilia in 2024."

Maverick Viñales and Aleix Espargaró did not even enter into serious negotiations with HRC.

Miguel Oliveira, five-time MotoGP winner on KTM, has admittedly expressed the belief that he could get out of the Aprilia deal.

But in the meantime there are rumours that he is demanding a three-year contract with Honda (because the RC213V will not become a competitive one overnight), but Honda is only offering a one-year contract for the 28-year-old Portuguese.

Therefore, there are now increasing signs that Fabio Di Giannantonio (4th place in Mandalika, 3rd place at Phillip Island) will swap places with Marc Márquez next season and move from Gresini to Repsol Honda.

His manager Tiago Tavano, a former footballer, made no secret of the negotiations. He is now coming specially to the Thailand GP in Buriram to deepen talks with HRC's top management - and possibly bring them to a happy conclusion for the 25-year-old Roman.

"Diggia deserves to stay in the MotoGP World Championship," Ducati corse general manager Gigi Dall'Igna told SPEEDWEEK.com after the Australian GP.

Result MotoGP race, Phillip Island (21.10.):

1st Zarco, Ducati, 27 Rdn in 40:39.446 min.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.201 sec

3rd Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0,477

4th Binder, KTM, + 0.816

5th Martin, Ducati, + 1,008

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 8,827

7th Miller, KTM, + 9,283

8th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 9,387

9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 9.696

10th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12.523

11th Viñales, Aprilia, + 13.992

12th Marini, Ducati, + 17.078

13th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 19.443

14th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 20.949

15th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 21.118

16th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 32,538

17th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 37.663

18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 37,668

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 37,758

Crash: Augusto Fernández, KTM

Crash: Joan Mir, Honda

Did not start: Alex Rins, Honda

MotoGP World Championship standings after 31 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 366 points. 2. Martin 339. 3. Bezzecchi 293. 4. Binder 224. 5. Zarco 187. 6. Aleix Espargaró 185. 7. Viñales 170. 8. Marini 148. 9. Miller 144. 10. Quartararo 134. 11. Alex Márquez 115. 12. Di Giannantonio 86. 13. Morbidelli 79. 14. Oliveira 76. 15. Augusto Fernández 67. 16. Marc Márquez 65. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 50. 19. Bastianini 42. 20. Raúl Fernández 39. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 552 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 296. 3rd Aprilia 274. 4th Yamaha 154. 6th Honda 150.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 526 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 441. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 418. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 368. 5. Aprilia Racing 355. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 213. 7. Gresini Racing 201. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 119. 9. LCR Honda 110. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 10. Repsol Honda 85.