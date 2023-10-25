Marc Márquez: "Buriram has been good in the past".

Marc Márquez has only four GP weekends left as a Repsol Honda factory rider. The Spaniard has already celebrated two victories in Thailand, but he knows: "Things are changing in MotoGP.

"After Australia comes Thailand and I don't think there is a bigger difference in temperature on the calendar," said Marc Márquez after the rainy Sunday at Phillip Island, looking ahead to the next showdown in Buriram.

The 4.554 km "Chang International Circuit" has hosted the World Motorcycle Championship since 2018, with Marc Márquez winning the premiere and the duel against Fabio Quartararo the following year - and at the same time crowning himself the 2019 MotoGP World Champion.

In 2022, the Thailand GP was held again for the first time after a two-year Corona break, but as a rain race. Marc Márquez finished just under three seconds behind winner Miguel Oliveira (still on KTM) in fifth place a good year ago.

"For us Australia was a complicated weekend, for several reasons," the 30-year-old Spaniard looked back at his 15th place in the early Australian GP last Saturday. "Now the focus is on the race ahead. Buriram has been a good track for us in the past, where I fixed the title in 2019. Last year, we finished fifth."

Ahead of the fourth-last stop on his Repsol Honda farewell tour, however, the eight-time World Champion also knows, "Things are always changing in MotoGP though and nothing is certain. We'll arrive first, as always, and see what's possible - and then work from that point."

MotoGP race result, Phillip Island (21/10):

1st Zarco, Ducati, 27 Rdn in 40:39.446 min.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.201 sec

3rd Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0,477

4th Binder, KTM, + 0.816

5th Martin, Ducati, + 1,008

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 8,827

7th Miller, KTM, + 9,283

8th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 9,387

9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 9.696

10th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12.523

11th Viñales, Aprilia, + 13.992

12th Marini, Ducati, + 17.078

13th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 19.443

14th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 20.949

15th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 21.118

16th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 32,538

17th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 37.663

18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 37,668

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 37,758

Crash: Augusto Fernández, KTM

Crash: Joan Mir, Honda

Did not start: Alex Rins, Honda

MotoGP World Championship standings after 31 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 366 points. 2. Martin 339. 3. Bezzecchi 293. 4. Binder 224. 5. Zarco 187. 6. Aleix Espargaró 185. 7. Viñales 170. 8. Marini 148. 9. Miller 144. 10. Quartararo 134. 11. Alex Márquez 115. 12. Di Giannantonio 86. 13. Morbidelli 79. 14. Oliveira 76. 15. Augusto Fernández 67. 16. Marc Márquez 65. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 50. 19. Bastianini 42. 20. Raúl Fernández 39. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 552 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 296. 3rd Aprilia 274. 4th Yamaha 154. 6th Honda 150.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 526 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 441. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 418. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 368. 5. Aprilia Racing 355. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 213. 7. Gresini Racing 201. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 119. 9. LCR Honda 110. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 10. Repsol Honda 85.