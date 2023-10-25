Marco Bezzecchi: "My shoulder is better".

Marco Bezzecchi used the days after the race at Phillip Island to rest his right shoulder. The Ducati rider from the Mooney VR46 team can hardly wait to get back on track.

Although Marco Bezzecchi was not quite fit in the race at Phillip Island, he managed to finish sixth. The Ducati GP22 rider from the Mooney VR46 team had had to have surgery on his right collarbone on 7 October because he had injured himself during training at the Motor Ranch in Tavullia.

For the World Championship bronze medallist, the weather-related cancellation of Sunday's sprint was a stroke of luck, as it allowed him to rest his shoulder a little longer. He used the days since the race to gather his strength for the upcoming race weekend in Thailand. In Buriram last year, the 24-year-old from Rimini celebrated his first MotoGP pole.

"But I struggled in the race because it was the first time I rode on a wet track," Bezzecchi recalled. "But overall I had a good feeling," he adds, affirming, "I can't wait to get back on track because my shoulder is better."

And Valentino Rossi's protégé explains, "I've used the days since Phillip Island to rest and recover so that I'm as prepared as possible for the race weekend here. It's going to be a tough race because the temperatures are high and the weather seems to be fickle this week too."

His teammate Luca Marini is also looking forward to the showdown in Thailand. "I really like the track in Buriram because I was always fast there. This year, in addition to the difficult temperatures, there is also the weather, which could cause surprises. We will see how it will be. Last year I was fast in all conditions."

MotoGP race result, Phillip Island (21/10):

1st Zarco, Ducati, 27 Rdn in 40:39.446 min.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.201 sec

3rd Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0,477

4th Binder, KTM, + 0.816

5th Martin, Ducati, + 1.008

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 8,827

7th Miller, KTM, + 9,283

8th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 9,387

9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 9.696

10th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12.523

11th Viñales, Aprilia, + 13.992

12th Marini, Ducati, + 17.078

13th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 19.443

14th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 20.949

15th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 21.118

16th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 32,538

17th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 37.663

18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 37,668

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 37,758

Crash: Augusto Fernández, KTM

Crash: Joan Mir, Honda

Did not start: Alex Rins, Honda

MotoGP World Championship standings after 31 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 366 points. 2. Martin 339. 3. Bezzecchi 293. 4. Binder 224. 5. Zarco 187. 6. Aleix Espargaró 185. 7. Viñales 170. 8. Marini 148. 9. Miller 144. 10. Quartararo 134. 11. Alex Márquez 115. 12. Di Giannantonio 86. 13. Morbidelli 79. 14. Oliveira 76. 15. Augusto Fernández 67. 16. Marc Márquez 65. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 50. 19. Bastianini 42. 20. Raúl Fernández 39. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 552 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 296. 3rd Aprilia 274. 4th Yamaha 154. 6th Honda 150.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 526 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 441. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 418. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 368. 5. Aprilia Racing 355. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 213. 7. Gresini Racing 201. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 119. 9. LCR Honda 110. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 10. Repsol Honda 85.