MotoGP stars in Thailand: In a tuk-tuk through Bangkok

This week, the MotoGP stars will contest the 17th round of the World Championship in Thailand. But before the action gets underway in Buriram, some MotoGP riders spent a special day in Bangkok.

The next world championship showdown of the MotoGP stars is already scheduled for this week, and this time the world championship circus stops off in Thailand. Before the race weekend in Buriram gets underway, MotoGP stars Fabio Quartararo, Joan Mir and Franco Morbidelli treated themselves to a special day in Bangkok with local hero Somkiat Chantra and wildcard riders Tatchakorn Buasri and Krittapat Keankum.

First on the agenda was a parade from Ratchanatdaram to the Buddhist temple Wat Suthat, in front of which is the tourist attraction Sao Ching Cha (big swing). The riders visited the temple and then exchanged their bikes for tuk-tuks. The three-wheeled vehicles continued at a leisurely pace.

At the end of the tour, the riders took part in a cooking challenge in groups of two at the Rajapruek Club. Under the eyes of the famous Thai chef Kratip Chawallakorn Wanthanapisitku, the stars learned how to prepare a classic Pad Thai. The duo of Morbidelli and Buasri then convinced in the taste test conducted by the fans.

"I'm not a chef, unlike my girlfriend I'm not even a good cook," said Morbidelli, who, however, stressed: "I eat Thai food when I'm at home." And he summed3 up: "It was a nice day and it was great to drive through the middle of Bangkok with an R1. We also had fun with the tuk-tuk."

Quartararo also explained, "It was nice to do a few laps around the city and it was a great event. Cooking is not my speciality but I did my best and hopefully it doesn't taste too bad."

Mir added: "I really enjoyed it, Thailand is a really beautiful country. Every time I come I enjoy it even more and get to know it better. It was nice, first the bikes, then the Pad.Thai competition. It was really fun."

MotoGP race result, Phillip Island (21/10):

1st Zarco, Ducati, 27 Rdn in 40:39.446 min.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.201 sec

3rd Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0,477

4th Binder, KTM, + 0.816

5th Martin, Ducati, + 1,008

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 8,827

7th Miller, KTM, + 9,283

8th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 9,387

9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 9.696

10th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12.523

11th Viñales, Aprilia, + 13.992

12th Marini, Ducati, + 17.078

13th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 19.443

14th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 20.949

15th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 21.118

16th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 32,538

17th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 37.663

18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 37,668

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 37,758

Crash: Augusto Fernández, KTM

Crash: Joan Mir, Honda

Did not start: Alex Rins, Honda

MotoGP World Championship standings after 31 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 366 points. 2nd Martin 339. 3rd Bezzecchi 293. 4th Binder 224. 5th Zarco 187. 6th Aleix Espargaró 185. 7th Viñales 170. 8th Marini 148. 9th Miller 144. 10th Quartararo 134. 11th Alex Márquez 115. 12th Di Giannantonio 86. 13th Morbidelli 79. 14th Oliveira 76. 15th Marc Marcández 67. Augusto Fernández 67. 16. Marc Márquez 65. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 50. 19. Bastianini 42. 20. Raúl Fernández 39. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 552 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 296. 3rd Aprilia 274. 4th Yamaha 154. 6th Honda 150.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 526 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 441. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 418. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 368. 5. Aprilia Racing 355. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 213. 7. Gresini Racing 201. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 119. 9. LCR Honda 110. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 10. Repsol Honda 85.