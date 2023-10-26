Thailand GP: Nine winners now in the MotoGP class

MotoGP races have been held at 13 different circuits in Asia. The Chang International Circuit was the first GP venue in 2018.

The MotoGP World Championship will take place in Thailand for the fourth time in 2023. The first "Thai GP" was held in 2018. But in 2020 and 2021, the event in Buriram fell victim to the Covid 19 pandemic. In 2018, Marc Márquez (Honda) won ahead of Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati) and Maverick Viñales (Yamaha). In Moto2, eventual world champion Francesco Bagnaia triumphed ahead of Luca Marini and Miguel Oliveira, while in Moto3, Roman Fabio Di Giannantonio took victory ahead of Lorenzo Dalla Porta and Dennis Foggia.

Six of these nine podium finishers are now competing in the premier class at the Chang International Circuit (4.554 km long, 7 right turns and 5 left turns, longest straight 1000 m).

Thailand is one of eight different countries that have served as Grand Prix venues, along with Indonesia, Turkey, Japan, Malaysia, China, Qatar and India.

And Chang International Circuit (Buriram) is one of 13 different circuits that have been used for motorbike GP racing in Asia so far: Motegi (69 individual GP races), Sepang (65), Losail (59), Suzuka (56), Shah Alam (21), Shanghai (12), Istanbul Park (9), Buriram (9), Fisco/Fuji (8), Sentul (6), Mandalika (6), Johor Bahru (3) and Buddh Circuit (3).

All GP winners in Buriram:

Marc Márquez 2 (2 x MotoGP).

Miguel Oliveira 1 (1 x MotoGP)

Francesco Bagnaia 1 (1 x Moto2)

Luca Marini 1 (1 x Moto2)

Albert Arenas 1 (1 x Moto3)